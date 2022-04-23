Google Doodle celebrates Naziha Salim today: Who is she?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Doodle is a tribute to Nazhiha's style of painting and her long-standing contributions to the art world!

    Google Doodle celebrates Naziha Salim, the contemporary art legend from Iraq
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    Google Doodle is on Saturday celebrating Naziha Salim, who is counted among the most influential artists in Iraq's contemporary art scene. The Doodle is a tribute to Nazhiha's style of painting and her long-standing contributions to the art world!

    Who is Naziha Salim?

    Born into a family of Iraqi artists in 1927 in Turkey's Instanbul, Naziha took to her father's interest -- art -- from a very young age.  Her mother was an embroidery artist. One of her brothers, Rashid, was a political cartoonist while Jawad was one of Iraq's most influential sculptors. Her third brother, Su'ad Salim was a designer.

    Naziha's interest blossomed over the years. She graduated from the Baghdad Fine Arts Institute. On a scholarship, she arrived in Paris to take her study of the art forward at the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Beaux-Arts. According to reports, she was one of the first women to be awarded the scholarship. It was here that specialised in mural and fresco painting. She returned to Baghdad and joined the Fine Arts Institute. She imparted her knowledge at the institute till her retirement. She passed away on February 15, 2008 at the age of 81.

    What is she famous for?

    Naziha's bold brush strokes and vivid colours made her one of the most influential artists in Iraq's contemporary art scene. Her work would often depict rural Iraqi women and peasant life.

    She also authored a book titled, 'Iraq: Contemporary Art'. Her artwork can be viewed at the Modern Art Iraqi Archive and the Sharjah Art Museum.

    Naziha was also among the founding members of Al-Ruwwad -- a community of artists that incorporate European art techniques into the Iraqi aesthetic while studying abroad.

    Also Read: Earth Day 2022: Google doodle shows real time-lapse images to display impact of climate change

