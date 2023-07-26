Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gir national park to Jessore sloth bear sanctuary: Wildlife odyssey of Gujarat

    Embark on a wildlife extravaganza in Gujarat's national parks! From majestic Asiatic lions to vibrant marine life, explore diverse ecosystems and rare species. A journey every nature enthusiast must experience!

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    Gujarat's rich and diverse national parks offer an enchanting journey into the heart of wildlife and nature. Nestled in the western part of India, Gujarat boasts a collection of seven captivating national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, each with its unique charm and remarkable biodiversity. From the majestic Asiatic lions to the graceful Indian Wild Ass, these protected areas are a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, offering a chance to witness rare species thriving in their natural habitats.

    Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary
    Gir National Park, situated in the picturesque Saurashtra region, stands proudly as the last bastion of the endangered Asiatic lion. Covering an extensive area, this sanctuary also shelters an array of wildlife, including leopards, spotted deer, sambar deer, nilgai, and an impressive avian population. Embarking on a thrilling safari through the dense forests and vast grasslands, visitors can catch a glimpse of these regal predators and experience the raw wilderness.

     

    Blackbuck National Park (Velavadar National Park)
    Velavadar National Park, also known as Blackbuck National Park, is a haven for one of the most elegant antelopes in the world, the blackbuck. As we venture into the grasslands of Bhavnagar district, the park unveils its diverse inhabitants, including the Indian wolf, striped hyena, and an array of bird species. The breathtaking landscape and the mesmerizing sight of herds of blackbucks gracefully leaping across the terrain create an unforgettable experience for wildlife enthusiasts and photographers.

    Marine National Park
    Immerse yourself in the wonders of the Marine National Park, India's first marine wildlife sanctuary, nestled near Jamnagar. Beneath the shimmering azure waters of the Gulf of Kutch, an enchanting underwater world awaits, adorned with vibrant corals, mesmerizing jellyfish, playful sea turtles, and a kaleidoscope of colorful fish. Snorkeling and scuba diving amidst these underwater marvels offer an unparalleled experience, leaving visitors in awe of the marine biodiversity and delicate ecosystems.

    Vansda National Park
    Hidden in the Navsari district, Vansda National Park is a verdant oasis teeming with diverse flora and fauna. The dense forests serve as a sanctuary for elusive creatures like leopards, hyenas, pangolins, and a myriad of bird species. Embarking on a nature walk through the lush greenery, visitors can witness nature's bounty in its purest form, feeling a sense of serenity and connection with the wilderness.

    Purna Wildlife Sanctuary
    Nestled in the Dangs district, Purna Wildlife Sanctuary captivates with its cascading waterfalls, lush forests, and diverse wildlife. Roaming through its wilderness, visitors might chance upon leopards, barking deer, flying squirrels, and numerous bird species. Trekking amidst the verdant landscape and observing the vibrant avian population adds an adventurous touch to this natural haven.

    Jessore Sloth Bear Sanctuary
    Devoted to preserving the threatened sloth bear, Jessore Sloth Bear Sanctuary in the Banaskantha district is a sanctuary of tranquility. Along with these elusive bears, the sanctuary provides a sanctuary for leopards, hyenas, and various bird species. A rendezvous with these shy bears in their natural habitat offers a unique and unforgettable wildlife encounter.

    Gujarat's breathtaking national parks and wildlife sanctuaries present a tapestry of vibrant ecosystems and diverse wildlife, inviting all nature enthusiasts and adventurers to embark on an unforgettable journey. From the regal Asiatic lions of Gir National Park to the playful marine life of the Gulf of Kutch, each sanctuary promises a unique experience in the lap of nature. As a travel journalist, I am truly humbled to share these exceptional destinations that stand as a testament to the country's commitment to preserving its natural heritage for generations to come.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
