[EXCLUSIVE] Ginny Weds Sunny actress Sanchita Puri talks about yoga exercises one can do daily for fit health

Sanchita Puri, a Chandigarh based actress, is best known for her film Ginny Weds Sunny opposite Yami Gautam. She is known to be a yoga enthusiast who believes that yoga is very important for today's generation. She is also a certified yoga teacher.

During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the diva opened up about yoga exercises one should incorporate in their everyday routine to be fit. She said, "I think to understand the foundation of yoga and start with the basics, the best form of yoga would be Hatha yoga. That is the best form to start the basics. Once that is created, then you can go to any advanced level".

Sanchita also believes that yoga is very important for today's generation. "With yoga for today's generation, I feel it is really important reason being we sleep late at night and get up late. That's now how it should be. If you are yogi you need to be disciplined, sleep on time, hitting the bed early, going for walks, runs, connecting yourself with the nature. For this generation, getting disciplined with yoga can really help", she said.

When asked about people being obsessed with gym training, she said, "I was one of them who had a misconception about gym training, but yoga is just not about the relaxation part of it. It's a slow process as compared to the gym and cross-fit training you are doing your heart rate going high with more of energy and endurance. In yoga, we are working on the heart rate but it is on how long we hold the posture and how deep you do the stretch. It is not just about relaxation. Meditation is more about relaxing the mind and your body. When you talk about yoga, there are different forms of yoga workouts; it is not just relaxation. It is a proper rigorous workout".


