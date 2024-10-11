Diwali Cleaning: 10 Essential items to remove for positive vastu energy

It is essential that you remove certain objects from your home during your Diwali cleaning. Dried plants, damaged idols, and stopped clocks are examples of objects that attract negative energy, according to Vastu Shastra.

Most people spend hundreds, even millions of rupees, designing and building Vastu-compliant homes. On the other hand, some things are frequently stored at home in the hopes that they will come into use later. However, certain items need to be taken out of the house right away, according to Vastu Shastra. To welcome peace, happiness, and prosperity into your home during the Diwali cleaning spree, get rid of these ten categories of objects.

1. Broken Idols, Utensils

Remove all broken objects from your home right once because they draw bad energy, including clocks, cutlery, furniture, and idols.

2. Thorny or Wilted Plants

Plants that are withered or dry should be removed from your house because they can be upsetting. Avoid prickly plants like cacti as well, as they may cause discord and strife.

3. Broken Idols of Gods and Goddesses

Broken idols of any deity should never be kept indoors due to the negative energy they emit and the added stress they cause.

4. Water Leakage

Replace or fix any leaky taps or tanks right away.

5. Pictures Related to War

Large paintings or images of the Mahabharata or other wars are frequently hung, but they might exacerbate mental tension, melancholy, and despair. Keep such images off your wall at home.

6. Taxidermy or Pictures of Dead Animals/Birds

Things like animal teeth or skin are frequently kept as antiquities. These things, though, might not be beneficial. Likewise, never showcase images or pictures of deceased animals in your home.

7. Pile of Plastic Bags or Garbage

A big plastic bag is often used to hold several polythene bags. Refrain from keeping a lot of waste, paper, or plastic bags at home.

8. Pictures of Inauspicious Animals

According to Vastu, pictures of certain animals are considered inauspicious. Displaying pictures of animals like owls, vultures, and jackals increases negative energy in the house. If you have such items, discard them.

9. Unwanted or Broken Clocks

Remove any stopped, broken, or unwanted clocks from your home immediately, as they can prolong bad times and create stagnation and obstacles in life.

10. Rusty Iron or Scrap Metal

If you have rusty iron, broken wood, or bundles of rope lying around your house or on the roof, remove them immediately. These items are considered inauspicious according to Vastu and increase negativity in the home.

