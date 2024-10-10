Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avoid water after bananas: Important health risks you should know

    Many people have a common habit: they drink water immediately after eating anything. But is this a good habit? Especially, is it okay to drink water after eating a banana? What happens if you drink it?

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 4:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    If there is any fruit that is available to everyone, it is banana. They are available at a very low price. They are available in any season. It also contains abundant nutrients. That's why.. everyone loves to eat this fruit. Calories, proteins, fats, vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin A, potassium, magnesium, copper, fiber, carbohydrates are also abundant in bananas.

     

    article_image2

    Eating bananas daily also has many benefits for us. Digestion improves.  Brain function also becomes more active. Apart from that.. Banana also helps a lot in keeping the heart healthy, improving the functioning of the kidneys and controlling blood pressure.  Experts say that due to a common mistake everyone makes regarding this banana, which offers so many benefits, the disadvantages of eating bananas are more than the benefits. What is that mistake? Let's see what are the losses caused by it..

     

    article_image3

    Don't drink water after eating banana!

    Many of us have a habit of drinking water immediately after eating a banana. But doing so is completely wrong. You should never drink water after eating a banana. It increases stomach problems. 

    How, since banana is high in potassium, drinking water immediately after eating it combines with potassium to create digestive problems and increases acidity in the stomach, which leads to problems like gas, acidity, bloating.

     

    article_image4

    Avoid drinking water after eating banana

    How long after eating banana can we drink water?

    If you want to drink water, drink it half an hour after eating a banana. Only then you will get all the nutrients in that banana. 

    When to eat?

    You can have banana for breakfast if you want.  You can also eat it mixed with yogurt. Because they are high in fat and protein. These will do you a lot of good.

    article_image5

    Benefits of Banana :

    Did you know that eating a banana every day reduces mental stress? Yes, the potassium in bananas helps regulate the stress hormone. Also, the calcium in this fruit helps in keeping your bones strong. Moreover, the vitamin A in it is very good for the eyes. 

    Vitamin C and potassium in bananas are good for the skin. It increases collagen production.

    If you want to reap the above benefits, never drink water immediately after eating a banana, only then you will get all the nutrients in the banana!

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What Tarun Tahiliani, Rahul Khanna and more designer outfits at 70% off? Here's how to get yours! RKK

    What Tarun Tahiliani, Rahul Khanna and more designer outfits at 70% off? Here's how to get yours!

    Is Growing a Green Chilli Plant Indoors Unlucky for Your Home Environment? NTI

    Is Growing a Green Chilli Plant Indoors Unlucky for Your Home Environment?

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Decoding how the visionary industrialist's astrological blueprint shaped his legacy snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Decoding how the visionary industrialist's astrological blueprint shaped his legacy

    Check your daily horoscope: October 10, 2024 Good day for Leo, be cautious Libra and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 10, 2024 - Good day for Leo, be cautious Libra and more

    Numerology Predictions for October 10, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for October 10, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING: South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel prize in literature shk

    BREAKING: South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel prize in literature

    6 stylish bangle and kada designs to glam up your look gcw

    6 stylish bangle and kada designs to glam up your look

    tennis rafael nadal retires interview at the age of 16 talking about ambition to become great tennis player goes viral watch snt

    'Ambition is to become great tennis player': Nadal's interview at age of 16 goes viral after retirement| WATCH

    CM Yogi engages with the inaugural batch of MPIT Gorakhpur, says success will follow those who persevere dmn

    CM Yogi engages with the inaugural batch of MPIT Gorakhpur, says success will follow those who persevere

    Top zodiac signs women cant resist gcw

    Top zodiac signs women can't resist

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon