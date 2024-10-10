Avoid water after bananas: Important health risks you should know

Many people have a common habit: they drink water immediately after eating anything. But is this a good habit? Especially, is it okay to drink water after eating a banana? What happens if you drink it?

If there is any fruit that is available to everyone, it is banana. They are available at a very low price. They are available in any season. It also contains abundant nutrients. That's why.. everyone loves to eat this fruit. Calories, proteins, fats, vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin A, potassium, magnesium, copper, fiber, carbohydrates are also abundant in bananas.

Eating bananas daily also has many benefits for us. Digestion improves. Brain function also becomes more active. Apart from that.. Banana also helps a lot in keeping the heart healthy, improving the functioning of the kidneys and controlling blood pressure. Experts say that due to a common mistake everyone makes regarding this banana, which offers so many benefits, the disadvantages of eating bananas are more than the benefits. What is that mistake? Let's see what are the losses caused by it..

Don't drink water after eating banana! Many of us have a habit of drinking water immediately after eating a banana. But doing so is completely wrong. You should never drink water after eating a banana. It increases stomach problems. How, since banana is high in potassium, drinking water immediately after eating it combines with potassium to create digestive problems and increases acidity in the stomach, which leads to problems like gas, acidity, bloating.

Avoid drinking water after eating banana

How long after eating banana can we drink water? If you want to drink water, drink it half an hour after eating a banana. Only then you will get all the nutrients in that banana. When to eat? You can have banana for breakfast if you want. You can also eat it mixed with yogurt. Because they are high in fat and protein. These will do you a lot of good.

Benefits of Banana : Did you know that eating a banana every day reduces mental stress? Yes, the potassium in bananas helps regulate the stress hormone. Also, the calcium in this fruit helps in keeping your bones strong. Moreover, the vitamin A in it is very good for the eyes. Vitamin C and potassium in bananas are good for the skin. It increases collagen production. If you want to reap the above benefits, never drink water immediately after eating a banana, only then you will get all the nutrients in the banana!

