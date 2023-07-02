Deep Breathing to Support: 5 key tips to aid you in panic attack

Experiencing a panic attack can be overwhelming and distressing, but some strategies can help you manage and cope. Here are 5 tips that can help you a lot in dealing with a panic attack which is becoming a cause of concern for many people.

Panic attacks can be terrifying and overwhelming experiences, often leaving people feeling helpless and out of control. The sudden onset of intense fear and physical symptoms can be distressing, causing individuals to believe they are facing a life-threatening situation. But there is a ray of hope. Firstly, understanding the symptoms of panic attacks is crucial in recognizing and acknowledging what is happening within your body. By familiarizing yourself with these symptoms, you can better differentiate a panic attack from a potentially life-threatening situation. Here are 5 tips to aid you in a panic attack which are mandatory and life saving.

1. Deep breathing: The most effective techniques to counteract a panic attack is deep breathing. When panic strikes, the body’s natural response is to breathe rapidly and shallowly, exacerbating the feelings of distress. By deliberately slowing down your breathing and taking deep, controlled breaths, you can signal to your body that there is no immediate threat, thus calming your nervous system.

2. Focus object: Having a focus object can provide stability during a panic attack. It could be a small item like a pebble or a keychain. Focus all your attention on an object by examining its texture, shape, and colour. This simple act can divert your thoughts from the panic and bring you back to the present moment.

3. Support: Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or therapist during a panic attack. Sharing your experience with someone who understands can provide emotional support and help alleviate feelings of isolation. Their presence can have a calming effect and remind you that you are not alone in your struggle.

4. Favourite scent: Certain scents have a calming effect on the mind and body. Consider carrying a small vial of your favourite scents like lavender or citrus. Inhaling this familiar fragrance during a panic attack can help soothe your senses and promote relaxation.

5. Safe place: Find a safe and quiet place to retreat during a panic attack. It could be a designated room in your home, a secluded corner of a park, or even your car. Having a designated safe space allows you to feel secure, where you practice relaxation techniques and regain control.