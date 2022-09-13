Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you planning to colour your hair? Here are some amazing options

    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    A dash of color in the hair can add to the style quotient of any ordinary girl or guy and immediately turn them into a fashionista. One can permanently dye their entire hair or highlight some hair strands to stand out against natural hair shade and add to the wearer's personality. 

    Available in multi hues like natural black, brown, burgundy, blonde, copper, and quirky green and purple are the ultimate solutions for your hair styling woes. Hair colouring is also a great solution for people suffering from grey hair at a young age, as it gives coverage and ensures that the person does not lose out on confidence. Listed below are some popular hair dye brands that you can choose if you are in the mood for some change.

    L’Oreal
    This international brand promises to be ammonia-free and gives the best results within 20 minutes. It results in natural-looking shades, with a glossy shine and shimmering tone. The easy-to-apply, non-drip crème can be applied by an expert or at home, as it is easy to apply and clean. It can last for up to 28 hair washes with even with chemical-based shampoos and longer when you use shampoos explicitly made for colored hair.

    Surya Brasil Henna Cream
    Multinational personal care brand Surya Brasil’s Henna Cream is an alternative for those looking for a natural, organic, chemical-free way to dye their hair. It is perfect for those who are allergic to chemicals and want to avoid unnecessary harsh chemicals. Made with natural henna, and organic extracts which lead to colours like brown, copper, burgundy, black, blonde etc, it comes with an easy-to-apply applicator that means no more messy hands. It conditions, moisturize and doesn’t damage the hair. This semi-permanent hair colour fades with time and stays for at least 21 days, needing only root touch-up.

    Garnier
    It is renowned for its intense colour results at a pocket-friendly price. If you are in the mood for some experimentation, then you can try their live Hair Color Virtual Try-On, where you can see how a particular hair hue will look on your skin tone. Enriched with precious oils, it nourishes the hair while colouring it, and is the perfect solution for people with dry hair.

    B Blunt Salon Secret Range
    The B Blunt Salon Secret Range has become extremely popular with youngsters. It is a three-part hair colour process with a unique shine tonic, which gives salon-like hair, which is impossible with hair coloured at home. With no ammonia, it is enriched with silk proteins and leads to smoother hair after colouring them. It lasts up to eight weeks and is the solution for those who don’t want to compromise on quality. 

    Godrej Hair Dye
    It is possibly India’s favourite hair colour as it comes in a single-use sachet having the convenience of pre-measured contents, which means less hassle for you, besides being extremely pocket friendly. All you need to do is mix, apply and rinse. It is enriched with 10x aloe vera which results in soft and smooth hair, mainly due to its conditioning properties. This hair crème does not contain ammonia, which means it does not damage your hair.

