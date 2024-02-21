71st Miss World 2024: Know when and where to watch opening ceremony online

Miss World 2024: 'The Beauty with a Purpose' festival began yesterday with a stunning opening ceremony and will end in a breathtaking grand finale in Mumbai on March 9, 2024.

After a 28-year wait, the 71st Miss World pageant will finally be held in India. The Beauty with a Purpose event will go out with a stunning opening ceremony on February 20 and conclude with a breathtaking grand finale in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India World 2022, is set to represent India on a global platform among contenders from 120 nations. The excitement is great as we wait to find out who will be named Miss World this year. Check the schedule below to see when and where you can watch the formal opening ceremony of this famous event.

The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will hold the Opening Ceremony and India Welcomes the World Gala on February 20 at New Delhi's Hotel Ashok. This big occasion will kick off the much-anticipated celebrations for the 71st Miss World competition.

On the evening of February 20, the Miss World opening ceremony will be broadcast live on missworld.com. Meanwhile, the 71st Miss World Global Finale is scheduled on March 9 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

The Continental Beauty with a Purpose Challenge will take place on February 21 in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. Several big tournaments are set to take place across multiple cities. The Miss World Talent Final will be held in Mumbai with the World Top Designer Award and Miss World Top Model contests. Meanwhile, the Miss World Sports Challenge will take place in New Delhi.

The Multi-Media Challenge and the thrilling final round of the Head-to-Head Challenge will take place on February 23 at the Summit Room at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Meanwhile, the Miss World Red Carpet Special promises a dazzling night at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

Miss World, founded by Eric Morley in the United Kingdom in 1951, is the oldest international beauty contest. After Morley died in 2000, his widow, Julia Morley, co-chaired the pageant. It is considered one of the "Big Four" beauty pageants, alongside Miss Universe, Miss International, and Miss Earth. Karolina Bielawska of Poland currently owns the title, which will be crowned on March 16, 2022, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

India has won the Miss World pageant many times, with winners including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1994 and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2000.