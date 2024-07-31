Union Minister George Kurian visits Wayanad landslide site, meets survivors

Wayanad landslide: Union Minister George Kurian visited the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad on July 31, following instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kurian met with senior officials from NDRF, CRPF, and the Army, and also visited a relief camp in Kalpetta.

Wayanad: Union Minister George Kurian visited the landslide-hit regions on Wednesday (July 31). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed Kurian to reach Wayanad and take stock of the situation. He interacted with senior officials from the NDRF, CRPF, and Army and visited a relief camp at Kalpetta. At least 177 people lost their lives in the devastating landslide in Mundakkai and Chooralmala and the numbers are likely to increase.

"The situation is being monitored by the central government at the highest level. The Honourable Prime Minister is monitoring the situation and has deputed me to visit the affected areas. Both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs are monitoring the situation 24x7 and providing all possible assistance to the state," he said in a press release on Wednesday.

"I would like to assure the people of Kerala that the Modi government is committed to providing all possible assistance to the State Government for the rescue of the people affected by the landslide here," Kurian said.

177 deaths have been confirmed so far in the biggest landslide disaster in Kerala history. The rescue mission, which was suspended on the first day due to bad weather, started early today. According to the figures reported by the relatives to the health institutions, there are still 225 people yet to be found.

In a significant escalation of rescue operations, the Indian Army has safely evacuated more than 1,000 people from the affected regions in Wayanad, Kerala. As of Wednesday morning, around 70 bodies have been retrieved. Kerala is observing a two-day period of mourning, ending on Wednesday, with the national flag flown at half-mast at the state assembly.

Wayanad landslide: Malayalam serial cameraman, his mother found dead in Mundakkai

Latest Videos