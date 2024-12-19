Supreme Court stays Kerala High Court’s order on elephant processions citing 'impractical guidelines'

The Supreme Court has stayed the High Court's order restricting elephant processions, citing impractical guidelines, and allowing processions to continue under existing Supreme Court regulations.

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Courts order on elephant processions citing impractical guidelines dmn
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 2:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stayed the High Court's order imposing restrictions on elephant processions, stating that the guidelines issued by the High Court were impractical. The Court emphasized that elephant processions can be conducted in accordance with existing regulations issued by the Supreme Court. Justice Nagarathna remarked that an order cannot be issued in a vacuum, and the Supreme Court's intervention came in response to an appeal filed by the Devaswoms, who sought the cancellation of the High Court's restrictions.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the state government and elephant owners' organizations, as well as to the opposing parties in the petition filed by Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms. However, the Supreme Court's stay will not affect the ceremonies scheduled for January 5th.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Devaswoms, argued that Thrissur Pooram, a festival with a 250-year history, has always adhered to all necessary regulations. Sibal argued that the High Court's order would disrupt the Pooram festival, which is also recognized by UNESCO. An animal rights organization had earlier argued that elephant processions often violate regulations, and the transportation of elephants poses significant risks. They cited instances where elephants had run amok during processions in various places.

Sibal countered this by stating that no such incidents had occurred during Pooram. He argued that the Devaswoms have always followed the rules and requested that animal rights organizations should not be allowed to present false facts. Justice Nagarathna assured that the Court intends to balance both tradition and animal welfare, asking whether Pooram and other festivals were not being conducted according to the rules. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, M R Abhilash, and Mahesh Shankar Subhan appeared for the Devaswoms in the case.

