PV Anvar enters Kerala Assembly with DMK shawl, threatens to disclose details of CM Vijayan's US trip

Thiruvananthapuram: Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar entered the assembly wearing a DMK shawl and holding a red flag, continuing his criticism of the Chief Minister and the police. He noted that the Chief Minister and his family are going to the US, stating that the trip is meant to settle certain issues, and challenged that he would disclose details of the journey if necessary. Anvar MLA also threatened to sit on the floor and sit there if he was not given a seat between the ruling party and the opposition. He has been allocated a seat in the fourth row, which the Speaker declared as a special seat in a separate block.

Anvar mentioned that he received a letter from the Speaker granting him special block access, which prompted his presence in the assembly. He emphasized that the red flag symbolizes the working class. He expressed distrust in the police, which led him to meet the Governor, stating that he informed the Governor about his lack of faith in the police investigation into the gold robbery case. According to Anvar, while the police have all the information regarding the case, they have not taken any action or interviewed those involved in bringing the gold.

He also noted that he met with the Governor to request assistance should the case reach the High Court, asserting that the court will value the Governor's statements. He expressed concerns that the Chief Secretary and the DGP avoided meeting the Governor to evade answering the Governor's inquiries. Anvar has asked the Governor's office to issue a directive for a judicial inquiry. He criticized the Speaker and said he is behaving like a goon and accused the Chief Minister of sacrificing the party.

Anvar entered the assembly alongside MLA KT Jaleel and sat on his newly allotted seat next to League MLA AKM Ashraf.

