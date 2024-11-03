Northeast monsoon intensifies in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today

The northeast monsoon is intensifying in Kerala and the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in the state for Sunday (Nov 03).

Thiruvananthapuram: The northeast monsoon (Thulavarsham) is intensifying across the state and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in various districts today (Nov 03), similar to recent days. As a result, a yellow alert has been issued for six districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

Thiruvananthapuram experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday, flooding homes, shops, and roads in areas such as Kazhakoottam and Vizhinjam. Waterlogged streets disrupted traffic across the city, with floodwaters entering multiple houses and even an Anganwadi in Kazhakoottam. In response to rising water levels, four shutters of the Peppara dam were raised by 10 centimeters each, and the shutters at Aruvikkara dam were lifted to 150 centimeters.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods to relocate to safer places as directed by authorities. People living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas near dams should also move to safer locations as a precaution. Those in disaster-prone areas are urged to ensure that relief camps are open in their vicinity.

Due to the possibility of strong winds, those living in unsecured or poorly-roofed homes should exercise extra caution. Anyone facing potential danger is advised to contact authorities and relocate to safer areas as a precaution. The Disaster Management Authority also urges people to avoid non-essential travel during heavy rains and to avoid visiting waterfalls, reservoirs, and mountainous areas until the rain warnings are lifted.

