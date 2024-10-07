Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin named in remand report of goon leader Om Prakash in drug case

The remand report in a drug case against notorious gang leader Om Prakash includes the names of Malayalam actors Prayaga Martin and Sreenath Bhasi, who reportedly visited his room. In total, around 20 individuals, including women, are said to have visited the room.

Kochi: In the remand report related to the drug case against notorious gang leader Om Prakash, the names of Malayalam film stars have also surfaced. According to the police report, actress Prayaga Martin and actor Sreenath Bhasi visited Om Prakash's room. In addition to them, around 20 others, including women, reportedly visited his room. The room had been booked under the name Bobby Chalapathi. The investigation team has expressed a need to question those who visited the room.

Kerala: Police arrests notorious goon Om Prakash from five-star hotel in Kochi

The police have recorded the arrest of infamous gangster Om Prakash, who was recently taken into custody in Kochi. His arrest was made on charges of possessing illegal narcotics, specifically cocaine, which was seized from his associate, Shihas.

Om Prakash faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and will appear in court today. After monitoring Om Prakash for two days due to his involvement in local gang activities, the police launched an investigation. The Narcotics Division carried out inspections at a five-star hotel, suspecting that drug transactions were occurring there.

Om Prakash and his friend Shihas were arrested by the police the day before for possession of narcotic substances at the Seven Star Hotel, a five-star hotel in Kochi. While considering their bail application, the police submitted a remand report to the court, which mentioned the names of some film stars. Although the police sought custody of both Shihas and Om Prakash to determine the involvement of the actors, both were granted bail.

The investigation revealed that drug handover occurred in three hotel rooms, with cocaine among the substances seized from the suspects. It is believed that the accused were involved in importing and distributing drugs from abroad. The police are investigating the room booked by the suspects, along with two adjacent rooms, and have reportedly examined the hotel’s CCTV footage and other documents, which led to the discovery of information regarding the involvement of the film stars.

The police investigation was prompted by the discovery of Om Prakash, a notorious gang leader known for his activities centered in the capital, Kochi for the past two days. The Narcotics Division conducted checks at a five-star hotel, suspecting drug dealings were taking place. Initially detained for questioning at the Maradu police station, Om Prakash claimed he had attended a DJ event in Bolgatty. Upon further inspection, the police discovered narcotic substances, leading to charges filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Acts.

Latest Videos