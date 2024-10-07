Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Police arrests notorious goon Om Prakash from five-star hotel in Kochi

    Infamous gangster Om Prakash was arrested in Kochi on charges of possessing cocaine, which was seized from his associate Shihas. The Maradu police made the arrest after surveillance, charging Om Prakash under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

    Kerala: Police arrests notorious goon Om Prakash from five-star hotel in Kochi dmn
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    Kochi: The police have recorded the arrest of infamous gangster Om Prakash, who was recently taken into custody in Kochi. His arrest was made on charges of possessing illegal narcotics, specifically cocaine, which was seized from his associate, Shihas.

    The arrest was conducted by the Maradu police after Om Prakash reportedly attended a DJ event in Bolgatty. He was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and is set to be presented in court today.

    Following a two-day surveillance of Om Prakash, who has been leading gang activities focused in the area, the police initiated an investigation. The Narcotics Division conducted checks at a five-star hotel, suspecting drug dealings were taking place there.

    Initially taken into preventive custody, Om Prakash was interrogated at the Maradu police station. He was later brought to the hotel for further questioning. Additionally, a friend of his from Kollam was also taken into custody. Reports indicate that several film personalities visited the hotel during their stay, and the police are investigating whether Om Prakash had any connections with them.

    Om Prakash, who was a key suspect in the Pattoor goonda attack case, had also been in police custody about a month ago in relation to a traffic accident in Thiruvananthapuram. He has expanded his operations in Kochi and Goa, engaging in various financial dealings and contracts. This ongoing situation has prompted the police to continue their investigation into Om Prakash's activities.

