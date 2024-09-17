Kollam hit-and-run case: Dr Sreekutty, Ajmal regularly drank alcohol at rented house; more details emerge

Kollam hit-and-run case: Dr. Sreekutty and Ajmal, who were involved in the hit-and-run accident, regularly drank alcohol at their rented house near Karunagappally railway station. The accident occurred on Thiruvonam day after they had been drinking at a friend's house.

Kollam: Sasthamcotta police arrested Dr. Sreekutty, 27, from Neyyattinkara, and Ajmal, 29, from Karunagappally, in connection with the hit-and-run death of 47-year-old Kunjumol from Mynagappally on Monday (Sep 16). Ajmal was apprehended around 9:30 a.m. in Patharam and faces charges under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Dr. Sreekutty is charged with abetment to murder.

The police reported that Ajmal and Dr. Sreekutty were under the influence of alcohol during the incident. On Sunday (Sep 15), the Thiruvonam Day, at 5:30 p.m., while returning from a party in Sasthamcotta, Ajmal's car collided with a scooter carrying Kunjumol and her sister-in-law, Fauzia. After the crash, Ajmal ran over Kunjumol and fled the scene. Kunjumol sustained severe injuries to her chest and head and was taken to Valiyath Hospital in Karunagappally, where she died that night. Fauzia also sustained injuries. The preliminary investigation suggests that the car was speeding.

Dr. Sreekutty, a Neyyattinkara native who completed her medical studies in Coimbatore, met Ajmal after her divorce. Their acquaintance began during her practice at a hospital in Karunagappally and reportedly developed into a friendship, according to the police.

Dr. Sreekutty was staying in a rented house near the Karunagappally railway station. According to the police, regular drinking sessions were common at this residence. The accident occurred on Thiruvonam day when Ajmal and Sreekutty were returning from a friend's house where they had been drinking. It is reported that at the time of the accident, Ajmal was in the driver's seat, while Dr. Sreekutty was in the rear seat.

After the case was filed, Sreekutty was dismissed from her job at a private hospital. The police have stated that Ajmal was a habitual offender, with a history of criminal cases, though he was released on bail before the accident occurred. Serious charges, including deliberate homicide, have been filed against Ajmal.

The Motor Vehicle Department said that Ajmal's driving license will be suspended in connection with the case. They also stated that further necessary actions will be taken. Meanwhile, additional crucial CCTV footage related to the accident has been released.

After the accident, footage obtained by Asianet News shows Ajmal and Dr. Sreekutty speeding away in the car, while locals chased and stopped the vehicle on their bikes. The police will investigate whether accused were under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Blood and urine samples from the suspects have been sent for testing.

