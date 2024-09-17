Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Dr Sreekutty, Ajmal regularly drank alcohol at rented house; more details emerge

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Dr. Sreekutty and Ajmal, who were involved in the hit-and-run accident, regularly drank alcohol at their rented house near Karunagappally railway station. The accident occurred on Thiruvonam day after they had been drinking at a friend's house.

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Dr Sreekutty, Ajmal regularly drank alcohol at rented house; more details emerge anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Kollam: Sasthamcotta police arrested Dr. Sreekutty, 27, from Neyyattinkara, and Ajmal, 29, from Karunagappally, in connection with the hit-and-run death of 47-year-old Kunjumol from Mynagappally on Monday (Sep 16). Ajmal was apprehended around 9:30 a.m. in Patharam and faces charges under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Dr. Sreekutty is charged with abetment to murder.

    Kerala: Woman killed after being hit by car in Kollam; youth arrested

    The police reported that Ajmal and Dr. Sreekutty were under the influence of alcohol during the incident. On Sunday (Sep 15), the Thiruvonam Day, at 5:30 p.m., while returning from a party in Sasthamcotta, Ajmal's car collided with a scooter carrying Kunjumol and her sister-in-law, Fauzia. After the crash, Ajmal ran over Kunjumol and fled the scene. Kunjumol sustained severe injuries to her chest and head and was taken to Valiyath Hospital in Karunagappally, where she died that night. Fauzia also sustained injuries. The preliminary investigation suggests that the car was speeding.

    Dr. Sreekutty, a Neyyattinkara native who completed her medical studies in Coimbatore, met Ajmal after her divorce. Their acquaintance began during her practice at a hospital in Karunagappally and reportedly developed into a friendship, according to the police.

    Dr. Sreekutty was staying in a rented house near the Karunagappally railway station. According to the police, regular drinking sessions were common at this residence. The accident occurred on Thiruvonam day when Ajmal and Sreekutty were returning from a friend's house where they had been drinking. It is reported that at the time of the accident, Ajmal was in the driver's seat, while Dr. Sreekutty was in the rear seat.

    After the case was filed, Sreekutty was dismissed from her job at a private hospital. The police have stated that Ajmal was a habitual offender, with a history of criminal cases, though he was released on bail before the accident occurred. Serious charges, including deliberate homicide, have been filed against Ajmal.

    The Motor Vehicle Department said that Ajmal's driving license will be suspended in connection with the case. They also stated that further necessary actions will be taken. Meanwhile, additional crucial CCTV footage related to the accident has been released.

    After the accident, footage obtained by Asianet News shows Ajmal and Dr. Sreekutty speeding away in the car, while locals chased and stopped the vehicle on their bikes. The police will investigate whether accused were under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Blood and urine samples from the suspects have been sent for testing.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala actress assault case: Supreme Court grants bail to prime accused Pulsur Suni anr

    Kerala actress assault case: Supreme Court grants bail to prime accused Pulsur Suni

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Kerala: KSEB likely to begin monthly billing system, introduce QR Codes for spot payments anr

    Kerala: KSEB likely to begin monthly billing system, introduce QR Codes for spot payments

    Kerala: 38-year-old man under observation for suspected Mpox symptoms in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: 38-year-old man under observation for suspected Mpox symptoms in Malappuram

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical college's biosafety level-3 lab still incomplete despite repeated Nipah outbreaks anr

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical college's biosafety level-3 lab still incomplete despite repeated Nipah outbreaks

    Recent Stories

    Atishi becomes Delhi's new CM; Know her net worth, income and more gcw

    Atishi becomes Delhi's new CM; Know her net worth, income and more

    [PHOTOS] Pooja Hegde stuns on the SIIMA 2024 red carpet with her breathtaking looks RTM

    [PHOTOS] Pooja Hegde stuns on the SIIMA 2024 red carpet with her breathtaking looks

    There is NO money now....', Masaba Gupta REVEALS she didn't have money to pay cook during covid ATG

    'There is NO money now....', Masaba Gupta REVEALS she didn't have money to pay cook during covid

    Garlic Magic: How to use garlic to effectively reduce cholesterol levels NTI

    Garlic Magic: How to use garlic to effectively reduce cholesterol levels

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to buy a home without a loan NTI

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to buy a home without a loan

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon