Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre allocates Rs 5,858 crore to 14 flood-hit states for relief; Kerala gets Rs 145.60 crore

    The central government has sanctioned Rs 145.60 crore to Kerala for flood relief from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). In total, Rs 5,858.60 crore has been allocated to 14 states based on a Central team's assessment of flood-affected areas.

    Centre allocates Rs 5858 crore to 14 flood-hit states for relief; Kerala gets Rs 145 point 60 crore anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 8:17 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 8:17 AM IST

    New Delhi: The central government has sanctioned Rs 145.60 crore to Kerala for flood relief, as part of additional funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). In total, Rs 5,858.60 crore has been allocated to 14 states. According to a press release from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the funds were distributed based on the Central team's assessment of the flood-affected regions. A separate report regarding the landslide in Wayanad has also been submitted, but no decision has been made on that report yet.

    'Iranian fire on Israel will have consequences': IDF claims readiness amid threat of missile attack from Iran

    The Union Home Ministry has released Rs 5,858.60 crore to 14 states affected by floods, as part of the central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

    The official statement mentioned that the allocation includes Rs 1,492 crore for Maharashtra, Rs 1,036 crore for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 716 crore for Assam, Rs 655.60 crore for Bihar, and Rs 600 crore for Gujarat. Additionally, West Bengal will receive Rs 468 crore, while Telangana has been allocated Rs 416.80 crore.

    The funds allocated also include Rs 189.20 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 145.60 crore for Kerala, Rs 50 crore for Manipur, Rs 25 crore for Tripura, Rs 23.60 crore for Sikkim, Rs 21.60 crore for Mizoram, and Rs 19.20 crore for Nagaland.

    Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Modi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by the people, the statement said.

    Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were deployed to flood-hit states, including Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur, to assess the damages on-site. Additionally, IMCTs will soon visit Bihar and West Bengal, which have also recently faced severe flooding, for a similar damage assessment.

    Over Rs 14,958 crore has been disbursed to 21 states this year. This includes Rs 9,044.80 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to 21 states, Rs 4,528.66 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 15 states, and Rs 1,385.45 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Who gave Mahatma Gandhi the title 'Father of the Nation'? NTI

    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Who gave Mahatma Gandhi the title 'Father of the Nation'?

    Israel under attack: Indian Embassy issues advisory amid Iranian missile strikes, issues helpline numbers snt

    Israel under attack: Indian Embassy issues advisory amid Iranian missile strikes, issues helpline numbers

    Andhra Pradesh man embraces love by marrying transgender woman; know their love story RBA

    Andhra Pradesh man embraces love by marrying transgender woman; know their love story

    India manufacturing jobs surge by 7.6%, wages rise 5.5%, GVA leaps 21% in FY-23; FM hails comeback snt

    India's manufacturing jobs surge by 7.6%, wages rise 5.5%, GVA leaps 21% in FY-23; FM hails comeback

    Caught on camera: Fearless woman fends off three armed robbers in heroic showdown in Amritsar (WATCH) shk

    Caught on camera: Fearless woman fends off three armed robbers in heroic showdown in Amritsar (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    International Day of Non-Violence 2024: Honoring Gandhi's legacy of peace NTI

    International Day of Non-Violence 2024: Honoring Gandhi’s legacy of peace

    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: 7 Lesser-known facts about the nation's father NTI

    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: 7 Lesser-known facts about the nation's father

    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: 7 Lesser-known facts about the nation's father NTI

    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: 7 Lesser-known facts about the nation's father

    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Explore 7 inspiring teachings of Mahatma Gandhi NTI

    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Explore 7 inspiring teachings of Mahatma Gandhi

    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Explore 7 inspiring teachings of Mahatma Gandhi NTI

    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Explore 7 inspiring teachings of Mahatma Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon