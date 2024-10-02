Centre allocates Rs 5,858 crore to 14 flood-hit states for relief; Kerala gets Rs 145.60 crore

The central government has sanctioned Rs 145.60 crore to Kerala for flood relief from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). In total, Rs 5,858.60 crore has been allocated to 14 states based on a Central team's assessment of flood-affected areas.

New Delhi: The central government has sanctioned Rs 145.60 crore to Kerala for flood relief, as part of additional funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). In total, Rs 5,858.60 crore has been allocated to 14 states. According to a press release from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the funds were distributed based on the Central team's assessment of the flood-affected regions. A separate report regarding the landslide in Wayanad has also been submitted, but no decision has been made on that report yet.

'Iranian fire on Israel will have consequences': IDF claims readiness amid threat of missile attack from Iran

The Union Home Ministry has released Rs 5,858.60 crore to 14 states affected by floods, as part of the central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The official statement mentioned that the allocation includes Rs 1,492 crore for Maharashtra, Rs 1,036 crore for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 716 crore for Assam, Rs 655.60 crore for Bihar, and Rs 600 crore for Gujarat. Additionally, West Bengal will receive Rs 468 crore, while Telangana has been allocated Rs 416.80 crore.

The funds allocated also include Rs 189.20 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 145.60 crore for Kerala, Rs 50 crore for Manipur, Rs 25 crore for Tripura, Rs 23.60 crore for Sikkim, Rs 21.60 crore for Mizoram, and Rs 19.20 crore for Nagaland.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Modi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by the people, the statement said.

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were deployed to flood-hit states, including Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur, to assess the damages on-site. Additionally, IMCTs will soon visit Bihar and West Bengal, which have also recently faced severe flooding, for a similar damage assessment.

Over Rs 14,958 crore has been disbursed to 21 states this year. This includes Rs 9,044.80 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to 21 states, Rs 4,528.66 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 15 states, and Rs 1,385.45 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states.

Latest Videos