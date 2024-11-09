Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights

Kerala is experiencing unusually high daytime temperatures, with many districts recording 35-39°C, exceeding normal levels. Kozhikode city noted temperatures 3°C above average.

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The temperature during the day is rising across Kerala. With the northeast monsoon (Thulavarsham) being limited to the evening and night, the daytime heat has been higher than usual. According to the official records of the Meteorological Department, the daytime temperature in Kozhikode city has been above 35°C for the past two days. This is 3°C higher than the usual temperature.

On Tuesday, Thrissur's Vellanikkara recorded a temperature 2.9°C higher than usual. Meanwhile, according to IMD's automatic stations, all districts except Idukki, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram reported temperatures above 35°C.

Today, districts except Idukki, Wayanad, and Kollam recorded high temperatures between 35-39°C. The weather department has issued a warning for isolated showers in the hilly regions over the next one or two days. The current cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal has weakened into a depression, and it is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast around November 12-13. As a result, there is a possibility of light rainfall in Kerala. 

The IMD has forecasted the likelihood of thunderstorms and rainfall in isolated areas of Kerala on November 9, 10, 12, and 13, 2024. However, no specific rain warning has been issued for any district today.

