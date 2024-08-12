Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: TVM woman diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis

    This is the first time a woman in Kerala has been diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis. Health Minister Veena George has instructed to form a medical board to ensure continuous treatment for those undergoing treatment by following a special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram woman diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis dmn
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In the first case in Kerala involving a woman, a 24-year-old woman from Navayikulam has been diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis. Six people in Thiruvananthapuram have already been diagnosed with the disease. Health Minister Veena George has instructed to form a medical board to ensure continuous treatment for those undergoing treatment by following a special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). 

    Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare disease that occurs in people who come into contact with contaminated water sources and is not a contagious disease. The amoeba multiplies when the water level decreases in summer, and the disease is more prevalent during this time.

    Health officials have warned people to avoid bathing in stagnant or contaminated water. Those who have undergone surgery, have head injuries, or have undergone head surgery should be cautious. The disease can also spread through steam or water from contaminated sources. The disease can also spread through steam from contaminated sources. When bathing in contaminated water, the amoeba in the mud at the bottom of the waterbody mixes with the water and enters the body through the nose.

    Treatment for the disease is done using a combination of five drugs. The required medicines are available, and the Managing Director of KMSCL has been instructed to take steps to procure more medicines. This rare disease has raised concerns among health officials, and they are working to ensure that those affected receive proper treatment and care.

