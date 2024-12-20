Kerala: Suspicious device found inside helmet in Kochi; Police investigate possible bomb hoax

An electronic device found inside a helmet on a motorcycle parked near a hotel in Kakkanad led to widespread panic. The bike owner denied ownership, and the police, along with a bomb squad, neutralized the device.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 9:33 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

Kochi: The discovery of an electronic device inside a helmet near Kakkanad's Infopark has raised concerns, possibly intended to create panic among the public. Police have launched an active investigation, checking if the helmet was misplaced and examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. The device, found inside a plastic container within the helmet, was located near a hotel, where the police team conducted their search.

Around 11 p.m. last night, a helmet and an electronic device inside a plastic container were discovered on a motorcycle parked in front of a hotel. The owner of the bike later claimed that neither the helmet nor the items inside it belonged to him, and he approached the shop owner to clarify. The shop owner also denied ownership of the items. This led to widespread panic among those present at the location.

The police were immediately notified, and both the police and bomb squad arrived at the scene. After safely neutralizing the electronic device, they took it away for further examination. The police confirmed that the items were found on the motorcycle of a person who had come to the hotel for a meal and are continuing their investigation. Authorities suspect that someone may have intentionally planted the device to cause panic by misleading people into thinking it was a bomb.

Video Icon