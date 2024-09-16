Kerala: Suresh Gopi helps cancer-affected family; pays to retrieve seized house documents from Kerala Bank

The house of a family affected by cancer in Alappuzha was seized by Kerala Bank. Union Minister Suresh Gopi intervened, paid the required amount, and successfully retrieved the seized documents.

Alappuzha: Union Minister Suresh Gopi has returned the seized land documents to a poor family in Perumbalam, Alappuzha, after paying the outstanding amount. The documents pertain to the home of Rajappan, whose wife Mini is undergoing cancer treatment. Their daughter had previously died from cancer, and their granddaughter Aarabhi is currently receiving treatment for cancer at Amrita Hospital. Aarabhi requires a bone marrow transplant. Suresh Gopi paid Rs 1,70,000 to Kerala Bank to retrieve the seized documents.

Kerala govt report shows major chunk of Wayanad relief fund spent on cremating bodies than on survivors

Suresh Gopi stated that the main objective was to provide the family with a peaceful living situation. He emphasized that the actions taken were aimed at achieving this goal. He also mentioned that efforts were made to consult with medical professionals about treatment. The most difficult challenge is finding a bone marrow donor, and there are instances where donors need to be compensated financially.

The Union Minister communicated with Dr. Vikram Mathews from Vellore regarding the child’s treatment. Dr. Mathews recommended a bone marrow transplant as the necessary course of action.

Suresh Gopi mentioned to the media that things could proceed quickly once a donor is found and expressed hope that someone from the family will come forward. Dr. Vikram Mathews stated that once the donor and the child meet in person, the remaining arrangements can be finalized. He also assured that all necessary arrangements for the child's treatment in Vellore will be made.



Latest Videos