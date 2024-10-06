Kerala: PV Anvar calls for division of Kozhikode and Malappuram after launching new political outfit DMK

MLA PV Anvar introduced the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) during its first meeting in Manjeri, outlining policies that include the creation of a new district by splitting Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Kozhikode: MLA PV Anvar officially introduced the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) into the state's political landscape by unveiling its policies during the party’s inaugural meeting in Manjeri on Sunday. Anvar called for creating a new district by dividing Kozhikode and Malappuram in the policy statement. He also launched a scathing attack on the government, CPM, and particularly the state police, making it clear that the new party would not back down despite setbacks faced by the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Kerala: PV Anvar to launch his party 'DMK' at event in Manjeri today, images of Arjun and Manaf on boards

Anvar said that the DMK will operate based on democratic socialist principles. The organization plans to fight to secure voting rights for expatriates and conduct a caste census. Ensuring the unity of the nation is a core goal of the organization.

He also said that his party also aims to address the neglect faced by the Malabar region and will advocate for the creation of Kerala's 15th district by dividing the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

There is a need for reform in the education sector as well. If government school teachers do not enroll their own children in government schools, 20% of their salary should be set aside for Below Poverty Line (BPL) students in those schools. Educational loans should be written off, and an Entrepreneur Protection Act should be implemented. Additionally, a resolution should be introduced in the legislative assembly urging the central government to revise its stance on Palestine.

The objectives of the DMK include conducting a caste census, securing voting rights for expatriates, implementing e-ballot systems for students studying abroad to vote from their respective countries, and addressing the neglect of the Malabar region.

Compensation for those killed in wild animal attacks should be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Cases filed against farmers related to human-wildlife conflict should be withdrawn. Unemployment benefits should be raised to Rs 2,000. Control of religious institutions should be handed over to the respective religious communities. School hours should be adjusted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Criminals within the police force should be removed, and a new department should be established for the welfare of senior citizens.

Although the new party shares the same acronym as Stalin's DMK, the Tamil Nadu party has made it clear that Anvar will not be included in their opposition alliance. DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan stated, "Since CPM is a key party in the alliance, we will not pursue any action that might disrupt the alliance."

Latest Videos