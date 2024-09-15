Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Massive spirit seizure in Thrissur on Uthradam day; 20,000 litres of illegal spirit confiscated

    In a major crackdown on illegal liquor, authorities seized 20,000 litres of spirits from two locations in Thrissur. In Chembuthara, 18,000 litres were found in a secret warehouse, while an additional 35 liters were seized from 40 cans in a pickup truck at Mannuthy.

    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    Thrissur: On Uthradam day, two major raids were conducted leading to the seizure of 20,000 litres of illicit spirit from Chembuthara and Mannuthi. The bulk of the seizure, 18,000 litres, was confiscated from a secret warehouse located along the national highway in Chembuthara alone. The spirit was stored in 500 cans, each containing 35 litres. The spirit business was carried out under the guise of a fodder marketing and storage center by renting private person's land on the national highway.

    Following a week-long surveillance based on secret information received by the Thrissur Intelligence Division, the spirit stored in the warehouse was discovered. The excise team had to break open the warehouse's lock to gain entry. Inside, they found a concealed compartment where the spirit was stored. The warehouse had been functioning as a distribution center for alcoholic beverages for about two months. However, no arrests have been made from this location yet.

    During a vehicle inspection in Mannuthy, 35 litres of spirit were seized from 40 cans found in a pickup truck. One person has been arrested in connection with this case. Authorities have stated that this is the largest spirit seizure in Thrissur district in recent times.

