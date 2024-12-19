Kerala: Jaundice cases surge in Ernakulam's Kalamassery; Over 30 affected, 2 in critical condition

A rise in jaundice cases in Ernakulam's Kalamassery has caused concern as over 30 individuals, including children and women, have shown symptoms. The municipality's health department has initiated urgent actions, including chlorination of water sources and water testing, to prevent further spread.

Kerala: Jaundice cases surge in Ernakulam's Kalamassery; Over 30 affected, 2 in critical condition anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

Kochi: Concerns rise in Kalamassery, Ernakulam, following an outbreak of jaundice. The disease has been confirmed among several individuals across various wards in the city. In response, the Kochi Kalamassery Municipal Health Department convened an emergency meeting to address the situation. Preventive measures to curb the spread of the illness have also been initiated.

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Court’s order on elephant processions citing 'impractical guidelines'

Cases have been reported in wards 10, 12, and 14 of the municipality. So far, 18 people have sought treatment at different hospitals, with two of them reported to be in critical condition.

More than 30 individuals are showing symptoms of jaundice in Kalamassery. The Municipal Health Department has reported that chlorination efforts have been carried out in affected areas, and drinking water samples have been sent for testing.

Among the 30 suspected cases, the disease has been confirmed in 10 individuals, including two children, in the Peringazha region of Ward 10. Cases have also been identified in Wards 12 and 14, with both women and children among those affected.

Most of the affected individuals sought medical attention with symptoms such as persistent fever, vomiting, dizziness, fatigue, and body aches. In addition to jaundice, cases of dengue fever have also been reported.

Councillors have noted that many people who sought treatment in private hospitals did not report their cases to the Municipal Health Department, potentially leading to an underestimation of the actual number of affected individuals.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Courts order on elephant processions citing impractical guidelines dmn

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Court’s order on elephant processions citing 'impractical guidelines'

Mumbai boat tragedy: Missing Malayali couple safe, reunited with their 6-year-old son dmn

Mumbai boat tragedy: Missing Malayali couple safe, reunited with their 6-year-old son

Kerala suspicion surrounds woman death as son tries to bury body in vennala kochi son arrested anr

Kerala: Suspicion surrounds woman’s death as son tries to bury body in Kochi's Vennala; arrested

Six-year-old Malayali boy survives Mumbai boat tragedy, parents still missing dmn

Six-year-old Malayali boy survives Mumbai boat tragedy, parents still missing

Kerala: Six govt employees suspended in welfare pension fraud, ordered to repay amount with 18% interest dmn

Kerala: Six govt employees suspended in welfare pension fraud, ordered to repay amount with 18% interest

Recent Stories

What s the ideal dinner time for optimal health find out gcw

What’s the ideal dinner time for optimal health? FIND OUT!

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Mauritius to further advance bilateral relations

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Mauritius to further advance bilateral relations

Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints vkp

BREAKING: Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints

Big relief for poor families: Free ration to continue, Rs 1000 to be added gcw

Big relief for poor families: Free ration to continue, Rs 1000 to be added

SHOCKING Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company gcw

SHOCKING! Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon