Kerala: Jaundice cases surge in Ernakulam's Kalamassery; Over 30 affected, 2 in critical condition

A rise in jaundice cases in Ernakulam's Kalamassery has caused concern as over 30 individuals, including children and women, have shown symptoms. The municipality's health department has initiated urgent actions, including chlorination of water sources and water testing, to prevent further spread.

Kochi: Concerns rise in Kalamassery, Ernakulam, following an outbreak of jaundice. The disease has been confirmed among several individuals across various wards in the city. In response, the Kochi Kalamassery Municipal Health Department convened an emergency meeting to address the situation. Preventive measures to curb the spread of the illness have also been initiated.

Cases have been reported in wards 10, 12, and 14 of the municipality. So far, 18 people have sought treatment at different hospitals, with two of them reported to be in critical condition.

More than 30 individuals are showing symptoms of jaundice in Kalamassery. The Municipal Health Department has reported that chlorination efforts have been carried out in affected areas, and drinking water samples have been sent for testing.

Among the 30 suspected cases, the disease has been confirmed in 10 individuals, including two children, in the Peringazha region of Ward 10. Cases have also been identified in Wards 12 and 14, with both women and children among those affected.

Most of the affected individuals sought medical attention with symptoms such as persistent fever, vomiting, dizziness, fatigue, and body aches. In addition to jaundice, cases of dengue fever have also been reported.

Councillors have noted that many people who sought treatment in private hospitals did not report their cases to the Municipal Health Department, potentially leading to an underestimation of the actual number of affected individuals.

