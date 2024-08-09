Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance on Wayanad landslides

    The Kerala High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the recent landslides in Wayanad district and initiated proceedings to address the issues that led to the disaster.

    Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance on Wayanad landslides anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 2:49 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court has initiated suo motu proceedings to investigate and mitigate the causes of the recent catastrophic landslides in Wayanad district. A division bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar VM has been informed that the court's registry has initiated a suo motu writ petition to explore strategies for preventing and managing future natural disasters in the state. The Bench advised the State government to formulate a comprehensive policy framework for development activities, and only thereafter consider issuing licenses for such projects on a case-by-case basis.

    Wayanad landslides: Four bodies recovered from Soochippara-Kanthanpara area, search ops continue

    "It should thereafter examine, on a case-to-case basis, whether there is a need to grant any licence/permit for any developmental activity in a particular area concerned or to renew such licence/permit, taking into account the inherent nature of the land, the availability of natural resources, the report of the Bio-Diversity Boards, and the impact that any such activity would have on the ecological balance of the region and other environmental factors", the Bench observed in its order.

    The Bench had been considering a case involving quarrying and construction in Wayanad, reserving its decision on July 29, mere hours before the landslides ravaged the district. In response to the disaster, the Court chose to re-examine the matter.

    The Court's order highlighted the need for a delicate balance between development and environmental sustainability, prompting the State government to develop more effective policies to govern developmental activities. The Court stressed that the State government must assume the role of a responsible custodian of the state's natural resources, upholding the principles of the public trust doctrine.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Two female cops booked for financial fraud in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Two female cops booked for financial fraud in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Mysterious tremors strike Wayanad's Nenmeni Village anr

    Kerala: Mysterious tremors strike several regions in Wayanad

    Wayanad: Four bodies recovered from Soochippara-Kanthanpara area, search ops continue dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Four bodies recovered from Soochippara-Kanthanpara area, search ops continue

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2024 BR-99 results to be announced on October 9; 1st prize is Rs 25 crore! Check anr

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2024 BR-99 results to be announced on October 9; 1st prize is Rs 25 crore! Check

    AMMA joins hands with Producers' Association for stage show to raise funds for victims of Wayanad landslides dmn

    AMMA joins hands with Producers' Association for stage show to raise funds for victims of Wayanad landslides

    Recent Stories

    Rajya Sabha uproar: Jaya Bachchan criticizes Chairman's tone, Opposition stages walkout AJR

    Rajya Sabha uproar: Jaya Bachchan criticizes Chairman's tone, Opposition stages walkout

    Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Niraj Chopra post his silver medal win at the Paris Olympics - WATCH ATG

    Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Neeraj Chopra post his silver medal win at the Paris Olympics - WATCH

    Kerala: Two female cops booked for financial fraud in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Two female cops booked for financial fraud in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: 7 most affordable cars, SUVs with ADAS technology gcw

    Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: 7 most affordable cars, SUVs with ADAS technology

    Can breastfeeding reduce breast cancer risk? Here's what expert has to say RBA

    Can breastfeeding reduce breast cancer risk? Here's what expert has to say

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon