    Kerala: 'Conferences for party's growth, not personal agendas...' CPM issues stern message

    The CPM leadership has issued a directive to prevent individual-focused activities and the formation of factions within the party. Members are warned not to use the upcoming conferences to settle personal grievances.

    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has noted that the party is lacking strength at the grassroots level. This concern was highlighted in a state committee document regarding the organization of party conferences. The state leadership recommended electing capable individuals as branch secretaries and advised against using the conferences to resolve personal grievances.

    The party's organizational structure at the grassroots level is weakening, according to the report. The state committee has emphasized the need to ensure that those who rise to leadership positions within the branches possess the necessary qualifications. The current situation shows that most branch leaders are of average caliber, and there is a need for full-time leaders with strong political understanding at the branch level.

    The committee also recommended that certain professionals, such as employees and secretaries of cooperative banks, as well as lawyers, should not be appointed as local committee secretaries. Additionally, individuals working closely with the government should not be appointed as area secretaries. The leadership has warned against allowing factionalism within the party.

    The party has issued a directive against allowing individual-focused actions and the formation of factions. It emphasized that conferences should not be used to settle personal disputes. The leadership has also requested updates on members who left the party after the previous conference, those who joined from other parties, and individuals involved in legal cases. Branch conferences started on September 1, with the state conference set for February in Kollam.

