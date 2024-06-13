Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Cochin International Airport introduces self-baggage drop-in facility; Check details

    Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched a self-baggage drop service at Terminal 1, allowing passengers to place their luggage directly onto conveyors without airline staff assistance.

    Kochi: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched a self-baggage drop-in service at Terminal 1, allowing travelers to place their luggage directly onto conveyors without the help of airline staff. According to a press release from CIAL on Wednesday, IndiGo, AirAsia, and Air India have implemented the facility, making it accessible to 95% of domestic passengers traveling through Kochi.

    The ten common-use self-service kiosks located close to the terminal gates allow passengers to print their boarding passes and bag tags. Passengers can go to the luggage drop facility after attaching tag stickers to their bags. This system is integrated with the airport's baggage handling system and is available across 27 to 30 check-in counters.

    According to the statement, the facility is a replica of the one at the Seoul airport in South Korea and the equipment was imported from Canada. CIAL has implemented the latest technology from check-in to boarding, including the earlier introduction of the DIGI Yatra facility.

    The DigiYatra system employs biometric authentication to verify passengers' identities at entry points, security checkpoints, and boarding gates. Building upon this initiative, the airport operator has embarked on a project to integrate DigiYatra's facial recognition technology into the self-bag drop system. This advancement aims to allow passengers to use the system without needing a physical boarding pass soon.

