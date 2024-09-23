Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Class 10 student goes missing in Palakkad over haircut dispute, family files complaint

    A 10th standard student, Athul Priyan, from Kollengode's Seetharkundu, went missing after a dispute with his father over his haircut. Athul left a note saying he was dejected due to his mother's scolding, took his two-wheeler and Rs 1,000, and promised to call if needed. 

    Kerala: Class 10 student goes missing in Palakkad over haircut dispute, family files complaint dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 11:12 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    Palakkad: A 10th standard student, Athul Priyan, from Kollengode's Seetharkundu, has gone missing and his family has filed a complaint with the Kollengode police. According to the police, Athul left his home early morning today (Sep 23) after writing a note to his mother stating he is leaving as he is dejected after his mother scolded him. His father, Shanmugan, said the dispute was over Athul's haircut.

    Shanmugan explained that he had scolded Athul for not cutting his hair, leading to the argument. Athul was not seen in his room when his mother check 5 am on Monday. He took his father's two-wheeler, parked it at the nearby junction, and left with Rs 1,000 from his mother's bag. In the note, Athul wrote that he would call his mother if needed and asked her not to worry. The police have initiated an investigation and are searching for Athul, suspecting he might still be in Palakkad town.


    The police stated that Athul's mother had filed a complaint, and they have intensified their search. Shanmugan mentioned that Athul had written in his note that he was leaving because his mother had scolded him. However, Shanmugan clarified that it was he who had scolded Athul for not cutting his hair.


    The Kollengode police are currently investigating the matter and have urged anyone with information regarding Athul's whereabouts to come forward.

