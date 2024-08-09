Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala braces for heavy rain again; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts

    Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days, with southern and central regions likely to see the most rain. Private weather agencies have issued a yellow alert for three districts for tomorrow.

    Kerala braces for heavy rain again; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 8:42 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall in the next few days, with southern and central regions likely to receive more rain, as per private weather agencies. Three districts have been placed under a yellow alert for tomorrow. A low-pressure system may form over Andhra Pradesh, and the global rain belt is expected to become active. Areas that have received continuous rainfall, especially hill slopes, should remain vigilant, as there is a risk of landslides, soil slips, and flooding.

    "Rehabilitation is necessary in Wayanad...": Kerala CM Vijayan seeks central aid ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Weather forecasts indicate that rain will resume after a short break, with yellow alerts issued for several districts in Kerala, including Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram tomorrow, and additional districts the following day. Isolated areas may experience strong rain, and private weather agencies predict a higher likelihood of heavy rain from the 13th onwards, particularly in central and southern Kerala, urging caution.

    According to IMD, there is a possibility of the La Nina phenomenon which is mainly the reason for continuous rainfall. A La Niña is a periodic cooling of sea-surface temperatures across the east-central equatorial Pacific.

    Heavy rain resulting from a cloudburst is possible in September, and there remains a likelihood of this occurring in the state. Intense rainfall in a brief period can lead to flash flooding, and landslides may also occur in hilly areas.
     

    "Rehabilitation is necessary in Wayanad...": Kerala CM Vijayan seeks central aid ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Kerala: Farmer ends life in Palakkad due to financial crisis, crop failure

    Kochi police arrests human trafficker for selling youths to Chinese company in Laos

    Kerala: Army withdraws 500-member team after 10-day rescue and search operations in Wayanad

    Kerala govt let 32 families hit by Kavalappara landslides rot in auditorium since 2019

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 9: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Upar waale ka haath Arshad pe tha' - Neeraj Chopra after settling for silver in Paris (WATCH)

    Petrol, diesel LATEST price announced: Check August 9 city-wise rates

    Check your daily horoscope: August 9, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; be cautious Cancer & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 9, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

