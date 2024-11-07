Kerala: BJP chief K Surendran alleges CPI(M)-Congress nexus in Palakkad hotel raid; slams cops for negligence

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran alleged a covert deal between the CPI(M) and Congress to shield the latter in the Palakkad black money case. He criticized the police for their inaction and questioned the lack of an FIR despite the raid.

Palakkad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran on Thursday (Nov 07) alleged that Congress brought black money into Palakkad very evidently. He accused the police and a faction within the CPI(M) of shielding these illegal transactions. According to Surendran, the Congress was tipped off about the raid, giving them a 30-minute window to move the black money. He also blamed the police for their negligence, stating that it was the reason they failed to seize the evidence. Surendran further alleged that a faction of the CPI(M) played a role in helping Congress evade the raid.

The BJP state chief alleged that the entire incident was a staged drama to protect the Congress. He claimed that a "settlement formula" had been devised in Palakkad between the CPI(M) and Congress, questioning why no FIR had been filed. Surendran accused the police of playing a double game and suggested that an LDF-UDF deal was behind the scenes.

Addressing criticism of BJP leaders being present at the location during the raid, Surendran dismissed it as baseless, stating that they were informed about the raid beforehand. He argued that it was illogical to accuse the BJP without any evidence of black money being seized. Surendran further announced that the BJP would form a vigilance committee to monitor such incidents in the future.

Kerala police have not yet registered a case despite a complaint from CPM leaders accusing UDF candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil of bringing black money into a local hotel. Initial investigations found no suspicious activity linked to the trolley bag mentioned in the complaint. Authorities observed that if the bag contained black money, it would not have been handled so casually, raising doubts about the strength of any potential FIR in court. Consequently, the police are consulting legal experts before taking further action.

As part of their investigation, the police have seized CCTV footage from the hotel where Congress leaders were staying. Meanwhile, the CPM has released video evidence purportedly showing a Youth Congress leader arriving at the hotel with a trolley bag, which they allege contained black money. In response, the DYFI has planned a protest at Palakkad Fort Maidan, using the contentious trolley bag as a central symbol of their demonstration.

