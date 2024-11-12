Kerala: 7 lives lost in just two weeks due to train accidents in Malappuram district

Malappuram district has witnessed a spate of train accidents in the past two weeks, resulting in multiple fatalities. Seven people, including three students, lost their lives due to various incidents such as being hit by trains or falling from moving trains.

Malappuram: In Malappuram district, seven lives have been lost in train accidents within the past two weeks. Most of the fatalities occurred due to people being hit by trains on the tracks. In the past 15 days, five people have died after being struck by trains in the district. Additionally, two individuals have fallen off moving trains and died. Among the victims, three are students.

On Monday (Nov 12), a resident of Chiramangalam, Parappanangadi, died while crossing the railway track with friends. On Friday, a student from Vallikunnu, who was traveling home from Kannur, died after falling from a train at Iringal, Vadakara.

Last Wednesday, a resident of Kuttippuram died after falling from a train at Kuttippuram, and on November 2, a resident of Pariyapuram died after being hit by a train in Tanur. Additionally, on October 31, a student from Kalikkav, Thrissur, succumbed to injuries after being hit by a train. These are some of the victims of recent train accidents.

The primary cause of these fatalities is cited as negligence. Despite hearing the distant sound of an approaching train, many believe they can cross the tracks in time, leading to such mishaps. Numerous deaths have also occurred from falls off moving trains. These accidents often happen when people ignore warnings and safety instructions, standing near open doors despite repeated advisories from authorities.

