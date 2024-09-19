Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 26-year-old falls victim to honeytrap in Malappuram; 5 including minors arrested

    A gang of five, including minors, has been arrested in connection with a honey trap scam in Kerala's Malappuram. The 26-year-old victim, who was lured via social media, was assaulted and extorted for Rs 40,000.

    Kerala: 26-year-old falls victim to honeytrap in Malappuram; 5 including minors arrested
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    Malappuram: A five-member group was arrested for setting a honey trap through social media, assaulting a man, and stealing his money. Among those arrested were three adults, including Areekode Kavannur resident Anwar Sadath (19), Aashiq (18), and Harikrishnan (18), along with two minors. The victim, a 26-year-old from Kavanur, was deceived into meeting the group by posing as a 15-year-old. The arrest was made under the leadership of Areekode SHO V. Shijith and SI Naveen Shaj.

    Kerala's financial crisis slows LIFE Mission housing scheme; thousands await new homes

    The police have revealed that the honey trap was orchestrated by a 15-year-old. The scam began when the 26-year-old victim made contact with the gang through social media. As the friendship with the minor grew stronger, the victim was lured to Areekode under the pretense of meeting a young acquaintance. Upon arrival, the victim was brutally assaulted by the gang, who demanded money. Initially, they asked for Rs 20,000 and later increased their demand to Rs 1 lakh in two stages.

    The 26-year-old, who had been threatened, initially paid Rs 40,000 to the gang. When they demanded more money, he reported the incident to the police. The police then investigated the case, traced the stolen money to Kottayam, and strategically apprehended the gang members upon their return. On Thursday, three of the suspects will be presented in the Manjeri court, while the remaining two will appear before a special court.

    Kerala: SIT to act on key 20 witnesses from Hema Committee report over sexual assault cases in film industry

    Kerala's financial crisis slows LIFE Mission housing scheme; thousands await new homes

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-539 September 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Mpox in Kerala: Health Minister Veena George urges people with symptoms to seek medical attention immediately

    Kerala: SIT to act on key 20 witnesses from Hema Committee report over sexual assault cases in film industry

