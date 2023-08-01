Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Won't scrap Peripheral Ring Road project, Karnataka Deputy CM tells impacted farmers

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK. Shiva Kumar has ruled out any possibility of scrapping the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, but added that will consider increasing the compensation to farmers. 
     

    Won't scrap Peripheral Ring Road project, Karnataka Deputy CM tells impacted farmers
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    Speaking at a convention of farmers and land owners who are set to lose their land on account of PRR project, Shivakumar said the project is a dire necessity in order to reduce traffic congestion in city. 

    "I am aware of the grievances of the farmers. We are willing to consider enhancing the compensation to be paid to the farmers who will lose the land for PRR project. But there is no question of scrapping the project," the Deputy Chief Minister added.  

    About 2565.30 acres of land has to be acquired for the PRR project that is planned from Hosur Road to Tumkur Road. 

    "The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 25,000 Crores including the compensation component. The proposed PRR will connect five national highways. The notification was issued in 2005. From then on, the project is delayed for one reason or the other," Shivakumar explained. 
    Bengaluru traffic advisory: Slow moving traffic near Devarabeesanahalli flyover as metro pillar work resumes

    According to Shivakumar, the Supreme Court has ordered that compensation be paid to the farmers prior to the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. 

    "In this background, it is not possible to pay compensation as per the 2013 Act. But still, in order to protect the interests of farmers, I will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister as well as in the cabinet to pay higher compensation," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bikers and auto drivers fume over ban on them entering Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway vkp

    Bikers and auto drivers fume over ban on them entering Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

    Why are street vendors up in arms against Brand Bengaluru? vkp

    Why are street vendors up in arms against Brand Bengaluru?

    Bengaluru to host India's first Coffee Conference in September vkp

    Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

    Karnataka: Here is what will become expensive from August 1 onwards

    Karnataka: Here is what will become expensive from August 1 onwards

    Tourists barred from Mysuru Palace on August 1-2; Here's why vkp

    Tourists barred from Mysuru Palace on August 1-2; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Jailer To King of Kotha-7 South films releasing in August RBA

    Jailer To King of Kotha-7 South films releasing in August

    Be careful while sending heart emojis to girls if you are in Kuwait, Saudi countries; May end up in jail anr

    Be careful while sending heart emojis to girls if you are in THESE countries; May end up in jail

    Who is Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal leader at centre of communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh snt

    Who is Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal leader at centre of communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh?

    7 best zombie movies on Netflix RBA EAI

    7 best zombie movies on Netflix

    Maharashtra PM Modi flags off metro trains, inaugurates development projects in Pune AJR

    Maharashtra: PM Modi flags off metro trains, inaugurates development projects in Pune

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon