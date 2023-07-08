Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Who initiates budget discussions from Opposition in absence of LOP?

    In an unanticipated turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) experienced a setback in the highly anticipated Karnataka Assembly elections that was held on May 10, 2023. The Congress party emerged as the victor, signifying a shift in the political landscape of the state.

    Who initiate budget discussions from Opposition in absence of LOP?
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    Following the customary procedure, the selection of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) usually occurs promptly after the formal declaration of the election results. However, as of the official results on May 13, 2023, a remarkable 57 days have passed, and the opposition party is yet to appoint a LOP.

    The prolonged delay has raised concerns regarding the opposition party's competence in effectively countering the ruling party and holding them accountable for their actions.
    Karnataka Budget 2023: JDS says budget fails to address people's wishes

    The absence of an appointed Leader of the Opposition (LOP) has undeniably created a leadership vacuum within the opposition ranks. With each passing day without a resolution, the current scenario has led to a string of embarrassing incidents for the BJP, both inside and outside the legislative assembly.

    The BJP legislators expressed their helplessness and unhappiness about the central leadership. 

    On July 3, a notable visit took place in the state as Union Minister Mansook Mandaviya and National General Secretary Vinod Tavde arrived with the objective of selecting the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) having said so no person was appointed.

    The  assembly budget session started on July 3, with the highlight being the commencement of the session with the governor's address. On July 7, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, unveiled the 14th state budget. Despite the absence of an opposition leader for the start of the budget discussion.
    Key Karnataka BJP meeting on July 2; Decision on Leader of Opposition likely

    For the first time in Indian history,  the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) was noticeably absent during the budget session.  It has been reported that not a single state in India has such an awful scenario.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid heavy rains, students from Koduru village attend classes snuggling under an umbrella

    Amid heavy rains, students from Koduru village attend classes snuggling under an umbrella

    Karnataka Budget 2023: JDS says budget fails to address people's wishes

    Karnataka Budget 2023: JDS says budget fails to address people's wishes

    New IT and aerospace park, Industrial Township to come up in Bengaluru

    New IT and aerospace park, Industrial Township to come up in Bengaluru

    Karnataka Budget 2023: New sops for farmers, CM promotes GI tagged products vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2023: New sops for farmers, CM promotes GI tagged products

    Crackdown on fake news: Karnataka to set up social media cells; cops to monitor posts vkp

    Crackdown on fake news: Karnataka to set up social media cells; cops to monitor posts

    Recent Stories

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Duo spotted to be flirting cheesily during meeting ADC

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Duo spotted to be flirting candidly during meeting, here's what we know

    Chocolate to Alcohol-7 food items that are toxic food for dogs RBA EAI

    Chocolate to Alcohol-7 food items that are toxic food for dogs

    Kosha Mangso to Chicken Dak Bungalow: 7 famous meat recipes of Bengal ATG EAI

    Kosha Mangso to Chicken Dak Bungalow: 7 famous meat recipes of Bengal

    Rosogolla to Mihidana: 10 iconic Bengali sweets ATG EAI

    Rosogolla to Mihidana: 10 iconic Bengali sweets

    Amid MP urination case, video shows man licking another person's feet in Gwalior WATCH AJR

    Amid MP urination case, video shows man licking another person's feet in Gwalior | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon