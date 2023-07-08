Karnataka: Who initiates budget discussions from Opposition in absence of LOP?

In an unanticipated turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) experienced a setback in the highly anticipated Karnataka Assembly elections that was held on May 10, 2023. The Congress party emerged as the victor, signifying a shift in the political landscape of the state.

Following the customary procedure, the selection of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) usually occurs promptly after the formal declaration of the election results. However, as of the official results on May 13, 2023, a remarkable 57 days have passed, and the opposition party is yet to appoint a LOP.

The prolonged delay has raised concerns regarding the opposition party's competence in effectively countering the ruling party and holding them accountable for their actions.

The absence of an appointed Leader of the Opposition (LOP) has undeniably created a leadership vacuum within the opposition ranks. With each passing day without a resolution, the current scenario has led to a string of embarrassing incidents for the BJP, both inside and outside the legislative assembly.

The BJP legislators expressed their helplessness and unhappiness about the central leadership.

On July 3, a notable visit took place in the state as Union Minister Mansook Mandaviya and National General Secretary Vinod Tavde arrived with the objective of selecting the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) having said so no person was appointed.

The assembly budget session started on July 3, with the highlight being the commencement of the session with the governor's address. On July 7, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, unveiled the 14th state budget. Despite the absence of an opposition leader for the start of the budget discussion.

For the first time in Indian history, the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) was noticeably absent during the budget session. It has been reported that not a single state in India has such an awful scenario.