Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rs 15,000 crore investment fuels electric vehicle production in Karnataka: Minister MB Patil

    Karnataka boasts an impressive two lakh registered electric vehicles, positioning the state as the third-largest in the country for vehicle registration. With seven original equipment manufacturer OEMs, 50 spare parts manufacturing companies, 45 innovations, and the highest concentration of research and development centers, Karnataka's electric vehicle sector has immense potential for job creation. 
    Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil expressed confidence that the popularity of electric vehicles will continue to grow in the near future.

    Rs 15,000 crore investment fuels electric vehicle production in Karnataka: Minister MB Patil
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Karnataka Leads the Way in Electric Vehicles

    Karnataka stands as the country's forefront in the electric vehicle domain, having implemented pioneering policies in 2017, committing a substantial 25,000 crores to the sector. Now, with an additional 15,000 crores in expected investments, the state is poised for further progress. Minister Patil highlighted this exciting development while inaugurating the 'Electrified Vehicle Excellence and Innovation Center,' a global-level initiative established in collaboration with DCX Systems Limited at the JSS Technical Education Academy in Mylasandra near Kengeri.
     Karnataka HC rejects DyCM DK Shivakumar's plea, orders CBI to conclude unlawful assets probe in 3 months


    Minister Patil anticipates Transforming Transportation for the Future with the center's efforts will lead to smoother, faster, safer, and environmentally friendly transportation, diminishing the prominence of conventional fuel vehicles in the next decade. He commended the center as a hub for training, research, skill development, collaboration, and advancement, fostering the growth of the electric vehicle industry.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Namma Metro offers special ticketing prices ahead of World Cup matches in Bengaluru vkp

    Namma Metro offers special ticketing prices ahead of World Cup matches in Bengaluru

    Karnataka HC rejects DyCM DK Shivakumar's plea, orders CBI to conclude unlawful assets probe in 3 months vkp

    Karnataka HC rejects DyCM DK Shivakumar's plea, orders CBI to conclude unlawful assets probe in 3 months

    Student fined Rs 500 for doing backflip inside Namma Metro in Bengaluru vkp

    Student fined Rs 500 for doing backflip inside Namma Metro in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru: Fire at Mudpipe pub in Koramangala, firefighters battle blaze vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire at Mudpipe cafe in Koramangala, firefighters battle blaze (WATCH)

    Corruption Claims Soar: Shivakumar accuses BJP of massive financial scam

    Corruption Claims Soar: Shivakumar accuses BJP of massive financial scam

    Recent Stories

    Apple to Orange 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing radiant skin gcw eai

    Apple to Orange: 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing, radiant skin

    HOT PHOTOS Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics RBA

    (HOT PHOTOS) Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon