Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan given phone access in jail, requests TV repair to ease boredom

Actor Darshan accused A2 in the Renukaswamy murder case, has been granted access to a phone system in his cell at Bellary Jail. This new arrangement allows him to communicate with his family members. Darshan has already used the phone to speak with his wife, Vijayalakshmi.

Initially, Darshan was expected to make calls from a phone located near the barracks where other prisoners are housed. However, the new phone system installed in his high-security cell is intended to ease his legal discussions and family interactions. This change comes in response to growing concerns about the inconvenience caused by visitors to the regular prisoners.



Darshan, who had been struggling with his health and missed meals while in custody, is now reportedly eating regular meals and breakfast. The improved conditions are aimed at addressing his needs and facilitating his legal discussions, particularly concerning his bail.

In addition to the phone upgrade, Darshan has requested that the TV in his cell be repaired. The TV, which was recently sent out for repairs, has left Darshan finding it challenging to pass the time. Jail officials have assured that the television will be reinstalled as soon as possible to help alleviate his boredom.

