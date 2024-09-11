Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan given phone access in jail, requests TV repair to ease boredom

    Actor Darshan, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, has been granted access to a phone in his Bellary Jail cell to ease legal and family communications. He’s now eating regular meals and has requested TV repairs to help pass the time.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan given phone access in jail, requests TV repair to ease boredom vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Actor Darshan accused A2 in the Renukaswamy murder case, has been granted access to a phone system in his cell at Bellary Jail. This new arrangement allows him to communicate with his family members. Darshan has already used the phone to speak with his wife, Vijayalakshmi.

    Initially, Darshan was expected to make calls from a phone located near the barracks where other prisoners are housed. However, the new phone system installed in his high-security cell is intended to ease his legal discussions and family interactions. This change comes in response to growing concerns about the inconvenience caused by visitors to the regular prisoners.

    ‘Darshan kicked Renukaswamy while reading texts sent to Pavithra Gowda': Accused Pavan reveals in chargesheet

    Darshan, who had been struggling with his health and missed meals while in custody, is now reportedly eating regular meals and breakfast. The improved conditions are aimed at addressing his needs and facilitating his legal discussions, particularly concerning his bail.

    In addition to the phone upgrade, Darshan has requested that the TV in his cell be repaired. The TV, which was recently sent out for repairs, has left Darshan finding it challenging to pass the time. Jail officials have assured that the television will be reinstalled as soon as possible to help alleviate his boredom.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka former CM Jagadish Shettar reacts to potential CM change in state vkp

    'Tens of CMs emerging in Karnataka': Former CM Jagadish Shettar

    Karnataka government considers cancelling over 20 lakh BPL cards here's why vkp

    Karnataka government considers cancelling over 20 lakh BPL cards; Here’s why

    Karnataka govt plans to curb E-waste with new buyback rule for old electronic items vkp

    Karnataka govt plans to curb E-waste with new buyback rule for old electronic items

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress government mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years! vkp

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress govt mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years!

    Ramanagara Man arrested after foiled kidnap attempt of 5-year-old girl; child found bound in godown vkp

    Ramanagara: Man arrested after foiled kidnap attempt of 5-year-old girl; child found bound in godown

    Recent Stories

    Mangaluru Owner pushes pet dog into garbage truck; here's what happened next RBA

    Mangaluru: Owner pushes pet dog into garbage truck; here's what happened next

    Kanpur train derailment case: UP ATS arrests history sheeter Sharukh Khan; links with ISIS under scanner shk

    Kanpur train derailment case: UP ATS arrests history sheeter Sharukh Khan; links with ISIS under scanner

    Enhance collagen production naturally: 5 Essential vegetarian foods for better skin NTI

    Enhance collagen production naturally: 5 Essential vegetarian foods for better skin

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch RKK

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH) gcw

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon