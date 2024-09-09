Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan files petition with HC to restrict media coverage

Actor Darshan has petitioned the High Court to prevent media disclosure of details from the Renukaswamy murder charge sheet, citing distress over extensive coverage. The charge sheet reveals shocking details and brutal actions, with the media partially complying but still reporting on the case.

Actor Darshan has recently filed a petition with the High Court, seeking to prevent the media from disclosing details of the charge sheet related to the Renukaswamy murder case. The actor is distressed by the extensive media coverage of the case, which has been broadcast across numerous platforms, including on 32-inch television screens.

The charge sheet, which spans nearly 4,000 pages, contains a detailed account of the investigation. It reveals shocking information, including the motive behind the murder, Renukaswamy's kidnapping, and the discovery of his fake account. The document also describes how Renukaswamy was brought to Bangalore, held in a shed in Pattanagere, tortured, and ultimately killed. The charge sheet outlines the brutal actions of Darshan and his associates, attempts to destroy evidence, and the surrender of other suspects to the police.



Renukaswamy murder: Accused actor Darshan to get TV inside prison cell to catch up on case, news

In light of this, Darshan has requested the High Court to order the media to stop broadcasting and publishing any information related to the case. The media have complied with the request to some extent but continue to highlight aspects of the case.

As Darshan prepares to apply for bail, the situation remains tense. The police have presented substantial evidence against him and his gang. The charge sheet includes details of their efforts to tamper with evidence, which could impact their chances of securing bail.

Latest Videos