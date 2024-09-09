Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan files petition with HC to restrict media coverage

    Actor Darshan has petitioned the High Court to prevent media disclosure of details from the Renukaswamy murder charge sheet, citing distress over extensive coverage. The charge sheet reveals shocking details and brutal actions, with the media partially complying but still reporting on the case.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan files petition with HC to restrict media coverage vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    Actor Darshan has recently filed a petition with the High Court, seeking to prevent the media from disclosing details of the charge sheet related to the Renukaswamy murder case. The actor is distressed by the extensive media coverage of the case, which has been broadcast across numerous platforms, including on 32-inch television screens.

    The charge sheet, which spans nearly 4,000 pages, contains a detailed account of the investigation. It reveals shocking information, including the motive behind the murder, Renukaswamy's kidnapping, and the discovery of his fake account. The document also describes how Renukaswamy was brought to Bangalore, held in a shed in Pattanagere, tortured, and ultimately killed. The charge sheet outlines the brutal actions of Darshan and his associates, attempts to destroy evidence, and the surrender of other suspects to the police.

    Renukaswamy murder: Accused actor Darshan to get TV inside prison cell to catch up on case, news

    In light of this, Darshan has requested the High Court to order the media to stop broadcasting and publishing any information related to the case. The media have complied with the request to some extent but continue to highlight aspects of the case.

    As Darshan prepares to apply for bail, the situation remains tense. The police have presented substantial evidence against him and his gang. The charge sheet includes details of their efforts to tamper with evidence, which could impact their chances of securing bail.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Mysuru have pollution levels 5 times above WHO guidelines: Greenpeace report vkp

    Bengaluru, Mysuru have pollution levels 5 times above WHO guidelines: Greenpeace report

    No CM change proposal before High Command says Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge vkp

    ‘No CM change proposal before High Command’: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

    Karnataka: 6 killed in head-on collision between two cars in Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: 6 killed in head-on collision between two cars in Tumkur

    Mangaluru: Daughter lifts auto to save mother after vehicle hits her in freak accident, wins hearts (WATCH) shk

    Mangaluru: Daughter lifts auto to save mother after vehicle hits her in freak accident, wins hearts (WATCH)

    BJP is committed to implementing Mahadayi Yojana says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi vkp

    ‘BJP is committed to implementing Mahadayi Yojana’: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

    Recent Stories

    What happens when you eat cloves daily? Read benefits and risks? RKK

    What happens when you eat cloves daily? Read benefits and risks

    Typhoon Yagi ravages Vietnam: Chilling video of bridge collapse goes viral as death toll rises to 59 (WATCH) snt

    Typhoon Yagi ravages Vietnam: Chilling video of bridge collapse goes viral as death toll rises to 59 (WATCH)

    Green grapes to avocados: Fruits to reduce bad cholesterol RKK

    Green grapes to avocados: Fruits to reduce bad cholesterol

    Finland to Sweden: 7 countries with cleanest air qualities ATG

    Finland to Sweden: 7 countries with cleanest air qualities

    Viral Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 most admired athletes RKK

    Viral Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 most admired athletes

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon