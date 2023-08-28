Rape-accused escapes Davangere jail by jumping 40-foot wall, arrested again

A rape-accused prisoner successfully escaped from Davangere jail by scaling a 40-foot wall. The escape was captured on CCTV, and police swiftly recaptured the prisoner within 24 hours in the Duggavati area. The quick apprehension was aided by accurate information and tracking techniques.

A rape-accused culprit at the Davangere city sub-jail successfully escaped by leaping over a 40-foot prison wall. The accused, identified as Vasant (23), was serving a sentence related to a rape case. He made a desperate attempt to escape on a Saturday afternoon, taking advantage of the lower number of jail staff on duty and the closure of local shops.

CCTV cameras within the jail premises recorded the escape, showing Vasant managing to scale the 40-foot prison wall despite sustaining a leg injury. He swiftly fled the scene and found shelter in an auto-rickshaw to enable his escape. Police quickly notified the nearby police stations and launched a search.



Initially, a complaint was filed at the Davangere women's police station, leading to his arrest and subsequent imprisonment in the sub-jail. However, he was later transferred to a different sub-jail. Post his escape, a complaint was filed at the Basavanagar police station, and the police took action and his movements were tracked.

Without further delay, the police located the fugitive within a mere 24 hours after his escape. Vasant had gone from Davangere Jail to Duggavati in Harihara Taluk. With accurate information, the police successfully apprehended Vasant in Duggavati and transported him to the Basavanagar police station.