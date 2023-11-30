Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru fraud scheme uncovered: Mastermind behind Rs 5 crore job scam arrested

    Bengaluru police arrest scammer KV Pawan Kumar, who swindled ₹5 crore from job seekers with fake IT job promises. His capture, orchestrated by victims posing as investors, brings relief to those defrauded. Pawan faces legal consequences for exploiting hopeful job seekers with deceitful schemes.

    Bengaluru fraud scheme uncovered: Mastermind behind Rs 5 crore job scam arrested vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    The Bengaluru police have apprehended a scam artist who duped scores of job seekers, promising lucrative employment opportunities in the IT sector. KV Pawan Kumar, hailing from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, lured hopeful individuals by setting up fraudulent companies in Whitefield Techpark.

    Pawan, who completed an MBA, initially arrived in the city hunting for work but soon turned to fraudulent means to amass wealth. Under the guise of two sham software companies, SIMAKH TECHNOLOGY and MONTY CORPS, he targeted educated individuals primarily from Andhra Pradesh. Exploiting their aspirations, he claimed to offer positions within his fabricated firms, enticing victims with promises of hefty annual packages amounting to five lakhs.

    Bengaluru shocker: Infosys employee duped of Rs 3.7 crore by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai Police

    His cunning scheme involved extorting large sums, ranging from one to two lakhs, from vulnerable job seekers in exchange for the illusion of employment. Operating within HiFi Tech Park, Pawan handed out second-hand laptops as tools for work, along with false assurances of salaries. However, once he collected the money, he promptly shuttered his deceitful enterprises and absconded, leaving a trail of distress and financial loss among his victims.

    Reports suggest that Pawan managed to swindle an estimated ₹5 crore from over 500 individuals desperately seeking employment opportunities. His targets were left disillusioned and dismayed, having placed their trust and hard-earned money in his fraudulent schemes.

    However, justice finally caught up with the deceitful perpetrator as Bangalore's Whitefield Police Station received multiple complaints against him. Responding swiftly, authorities registered a case and apprehended Pawan, who had fled to Delhi to evade capture.

    Karnataka: Here’s how Bengaluru was hit by Rs 40 crore part-time job scam

    The dramatic capture unfolded when a group of aggrieved victims devised a clever plan to lure Pawan back to Bengaluru. Posing as prospective employees willing to invest, they enticed him to return to the city. Alerted by their call, Pawan hastened back, only to be met by law enforcement waiting to bring him to justice.

    The arrest of the scam artist has brought relief to the disillusioned victims who were defrauded by his promises. Pawan Kumar now faces legal repercussions for his elaborate scam that exploited the aspirations of many hopeful job seekers.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa vkp

    BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa

    Karnataka: Father kills son for using mother's phone without permission in Mysuru vkp

    Karnataka: Father kills son for using mother’s phone without permission in Mysuru

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: 'IT needs more infrastructure,' says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: 'IT needs more infrastructure,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: NIMHANS hospital accused of delayed treatment after infant, rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru, dies vkp

    Karnataka: NIMHANS hospital accused of delayed treatment after infant, rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru, dies

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore vkp

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 6: Kajol, Rani Mukherjee's candid 'Konversation' is hilarious; Here's the 5 top-moments ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 6: Kajol, Rani Mukherjee's candid 'Konversation' is hilarious; Here's the 5 top-moments

    Football UEFA takes action: VAR official removed after controversial PSG penalty in Champions League clash osf

    UEFA takes action: VAR official removed after controversial PSG penalty in Champions League clash

    Nepal makes history: First same-sex marriage in South Asia officially recorded following SC decision snt

    Nepal makes history: First same-sex marriage in South Asia officially recorded following SC decision

    Retired IPS officer's Deepfake video in sextortion: Criminals target elderly man AJR

    Retired IPS officer's Deepfake video in sextortion: Criminals target elderly man

    Nava Kerala Sadas: School teachers ordered to attend CM's event in Palakkad anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: School teachers ordered to attend CM's event in Palakkad

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon