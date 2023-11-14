Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Man shares terrifying experience driving late night along NICE road, people say road is not so 'nice'

    Late-night journeys on Bengaluru's NICE Road have turned risky, with reports of attempted robberies targeting drivers. A recent incident, shared on Twitter, described assailants hurling a cement block at a moving car, prompting concerns over safety. Similar alarming experiences shared online emphasize the need for caution, highlighting prevalent gangs and limited police intervention despite increased surveillance.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    Late-night journeys on Bengaluru's NICE Road have revealed a darker side, with reports of attempted robberies leaving drivers at risk. A recent incident shared by a man highlights the alarming threats faced by those traversing this route after dark.

    @Aashish Bansal recounted a harrowing encounter on Platform X (Twitter), sharing how, at 2:30 am, a cement block was hurled at his car while being dropped by a friend. The assailants' attempt to stop the vehicle for a potential robbery was thwarted as the car continued moving at 70-80 kph. However, a strategically placed cement block on the road caused damage, shattering the windshield and severely impacting the vehicle's functions.

    This tweet quickly gained traction, prompting others to share similar alarming experiences on the NICE Road. Concerned users advised against night travel, citing prevalent gangs and limited police intervention.

    Instances of gang-related robberies during late-night drives on NICE Road have been reported despite police surveillance. This heightened risk is evidenced by the restriction of two-wheelers after 10 pm on this route.

    Suggestions surfaced, urging the installation of dashcams for incident recording. Member of Parliament, Tejasvi Surya, highlighted a comparable incident on BG-Kanakapura Road, calling for increased police patrols and decisive action against these criminal elements.

    The disturbing trend underscores the vulnerability faced by drivers navigating this route late at night, raising concerns for the safety of the thousands of vehicles frequenting the NICE Road during these hours.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
