    Madikeri: Police apprehend gang of 14 involved in kidnapping and demanding ransom 5 lakh

    A gang of 14 individuals in Madikeri, Karnataka, kidnapped Nizamuddin, demanding a 5 lakh rupee ransom. They lured him with a fake job offer, physically assaulted him, and threatened him with violence. The police, using mobile tower location data, rescued Nizamuddin, who is now in critical condition. All gang members have been arrested and connected to prior criminal activities.
     

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    A gang of 14 people has been arrested in Madikeri in Karnataka, accused of Kidnapping a person and demanding a ransom of 5 lakh rupees. These individuals resided in different localities in Madikeri, and kidnapped a man, Nizamuddin, by pretending to offer him a job, demanding 5 lakh rupees from the family.  

    Nizamuddin, who had been living in Madikeri for 30 years, working various jobs to make a living, was lured by the gang, led by Mohammad Rashid, who posed as offering a good cleaning job. After capturing Nizamuddin, the gang physically assaulted him in an isolated area in Chamundeshwari  Nagar. They later threatened him to kill by ramming a car at him. Nizamuddin was then taken to a house in Mangaladevi Nagar on the city's outskirts, owned by one of the gang members named Kiran, where he took more abuse and torture.

    To increase pressure for ransom, the gang held a knife to Nizamuddin's neck and contacted his wife through a video call, warning that they would harm him if she didn't provide Rs 5 lakh. They even showed Nizamuddin in distress during a live WhatsApp video call. Fearing for her husband's life, Nizamuddin's wife and son, Mohammad Saifuddin, rushed from Mysore to Madikeri and reported the incident to Madikeri Nagar Police Station.

    Understanding the severity of the situation, the Madikeri Nagar police, led by Somwarpet DySP Gangadharappa, took swift action based on mobile tower location data. The accused had surrounded the house with guns. During the confrontation, Nizamuddin, in critical condition, was rescued and taken to Kodagu District Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

    Currently, the victim Nizamuddin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit. The police have arrested all 14 gang members involved and placed them in judicial custody. Surprisingly, this gang has been connected to two or three similar cases in the past. While some of the 14 individuals have prior criminal records, including being listed as rowdy sheeters, others have been involved in robbery cases.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 4:08 PM IST
