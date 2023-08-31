Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Tax department busts fake GST scam, 30 fake companies defraud govt of Rs 90 crore

    The Karnataka Commercial Tax Department uncovers a fake GST scam involving over 30 fictitious companies, defrauding the government of Rs 90 crores. Two arrests made, marking the first case of prosecution in this sector. Forgery and tax evasion under GST law carry severe penalties.

    Karnataka: Tax department busts fake GST scam, 30 fake companies defraud govt of Rs 90 crore vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    The Karnataka Commercial Tax Department has nabbed criminals involved in fake GST scams, and it has been discovered that they have created more than 30 fake companies and defrauded the government of more than 90 crores of tax. 

    Enforcement officials of the Commercial Tax Department arrested two people on Wednesday for making fraudulent bills. This is the first time such a case has been prosecuted, as stated by the department.

    Monsoon session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

    According to Commissioner C Shikha of the Commercial Tax Department, fake bills were made for more than 30 made-up companies, amounting to Rs 525 crore. This trick resulted in an embezzlement of Rs 90 crore from the government, causing significant tax losses for the state government.

    These criminals generated fake tax deposits and transfer bills, which were given to service sector companies dealing with tasks like human resources and labour supply. This is the first time such a fake bill network has been exposed in this sector.

    PG and hostels in Bengaluru will get costlier; Here's why

    Using the identities of family, friends, and others, this network created over 30 fake companies. This information was discovered during an investigation. Two enforcement department officers, H.M. Guruprakash and H.M. Manjunathaiah, were arrested on Wednesday, and the investigation is ongoing with the suspicion of more people being involved.

    Forgery and evading taxes are serious crimes under GST law. The law allows strict actions like arrests, fines, taking away property, and freezing bank accounts. Therefore, the officials have warned everyone not to break the GST law.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete vkp

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN vkp

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN

    Karnataka: Congress government unveils mega Gruha Lakshmi scheme

    Karnataka: Congress government unveils mega Gruha Lakshmi scheme

    Renting a flat in Bengaluru proved expensive for techie, loses Rs 64000 to scammer posing as owner vkp

    Renting a flat in Bengaluru proved expensive for techie, loses Rs 64000 to scammer posing as owner

    Karnataka: 15-year-old survives snake bites, 9 times in two months vkp

    Karnataka: 15-year-old survives snake bites, 9 times in two months

    Recent Stories

    Like a child': ISRO shares Chandrayaan 3 mission's video of Pragyan rover searching for safe path AJR

    'Like a child': ISRO shares Chandrayaan-3 mission's video of Pragyan rover searching for safe path

    Unappetizing Surprise: Cockroach found in Air India meal leaves Bengaluru flyer disgusted

    Unappetizing Surprise: Cockroach found in Air India meal leaves Bengaluru flyer disgusted

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete vkp

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete

    Kushi Why Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is a must-watch? Read THIS RBA

    Kushi: Why Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is a must-watch? Read THIS

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN vkp

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon