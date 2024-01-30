Karnataka shocker: Drunk man allegedly rapes 6-year-old girl in Tumkur

In a horryfying act in Tumkur, a drunk guy has allegedly committed rape on a 6-year-old girl. Eyewitnesses state that the girl was busy playing in front of her house when the culprit dragged her and committed the crime. A case under POCSO has been registered at the Kotagere police station.

A drunk guy has allegedly committed rape on a 6-year-old innocent girl at Tumkur. The girl was playing in front of her house when the horrifying incident unfolded. The accused, identified as 23-year-old Pawan from Madhugiri taluk ID Halli, was employed at a local hotel in Koratagere town. Reports state that the young girl was dragged and raped by Pawan, who committed the act in the absence of anyone at home.

The chilling incident took place while the girl, a first-grade student, was engrossed in her play. The suspect, reportedly roaming suspiciously in Koratagere town, seized the opportunity to commit the crime.



The quick response of vigilant neighbours saved the girl's life. Upon hearing her screams, they rushed to the scene, stopping the culprit's attempt to escape. The locals caught Pawan and handed him over to the police.

CPI Anil and PSI Chetan Kumar, responding to the distress call, arrived at the scene to investigate the matter. The injured girl received immediate medical attention at Koratagere Public Hospital and was later transferred to Tumkur for further treatment. A case has been filed under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) at the Koratagere police station.