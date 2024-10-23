Karnataka rains: 2 dead, heavy downpour to continue for 2 more days

Karnataka has been hit by heavy rains, causing widespread disruption across 11 districts, including Bengaluru. Two people have died in rain-related incidents, and flooding has submerged areas and damaged infrastructure. The government is monitoring the situation, with rainfall expected to continue for two more days.

First Published Oct 23, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Over the past few days, heavy rains have lashed several districts across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, causing significant disruption to daily life. Since Monday night, more than 11 districts have experienced torrential downpours, leading to the loss of two lives, including a young boy.

In Bengaluru, the city has suffered severe damage, with low-lying areas flooded, affecting residential areas and local infrastructure. The affected districts include Hassan, Ballari, Davangere, Chitradurga, Gadag, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga.

Among the two victims of the rain-related incidents was 15-year-old Sama Hanumanthappa Duramurgi, who tragically drowned while visiting a friend's house near the Salagaon Gaudanakatte lake in Mundagodi, Uttara Kannada district. Another victim, Rajappa, a 70-year-old man, was swept away in a ditch near Ramghatta in Holalkere, Chitradurga district.

In Bengaluru, heavy rains turned many areas, particularly Yelahanka, into waterlogged zones. Streets were submerged, and some regions became isolated, forcing residents to navigate using boats. The sudden flooding has raised concerns about the city's ability to handle such weather events.

Water released at Tungabhadra reservoir

Due to heavy rains in the region, the Tungabhadra reservoir has witnessed an increased inflow of water. As a precaution, authorities have released one lakh cusecs of water into the Tungabhadra River. This has caused disruptions to traffic, particularly near Nava Vrindavan, Anegondi in Koppal. Floodwaters have also reached Hampi’s iconic monuments, including Purandardasa’s Mantapa, with nearby areas facing potential damage. The Kampli-Gangavati link bridge is under threat of submerging, prompting traffic restrictions.

Flooding in Ukkadagatri

Davangere district is also grappling with rising water levels from the Tungabhadra River. In Ukkadagatri, the river has overflowed, flooding the Karibasaveshwar temple constituency’s bathing ghat and nearby shops, causing significant damage.

Belagavi district has not been spared, with strong winds and rain damaging local infrastructure. In Hukkeri taluk’s Hanchinala village, the tin roof of a government primary school building was blown off, adding to the damage already caused by the relentless weather.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured the public that the government is closely monitoring the situation and has prepared for disaster relief efforts. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Chief Minister confirmed that the government has received reports on the rain-related damages and is committed to providing compensation for the losses. "We are taking all necessary measures and have mobilized resources to handle the situation," he said.

