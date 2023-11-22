Karnataka: Man ends life after losing engagement ring in Tumkur

Two tragic suicides in Karnataka: Kamlesh ends his life after losing their engagement ring in Tumkur; Vinod, depressed over their studies, takes his life in Shimoga. Efforts to save them were futile. Cases registered in respective police stations.

A tragic incident unfolded in Devarayapatnam, Tumkur, where a 36-year-old man, Kamlesh, took his life due to the distress of losing his engagement ring. Kamlesh had recently gotten engaged to a young woman from Bengaluru, a union that took place merely three months ago. However, while bathing, he tragically lost the engagement ring. Overwhelmed by the loss, Kamlesh frantically searched for the ring but couldn't locate it anywhere.

Fearful of disclosing the loss to his family, Kamlesh resorted to extreme measures. On November 17, without informing his family, he consumed poison. Rushed to Tumkur district hospital by his family upon discovering his critical condition, Kamlesh, unfortunately, succumbed to the poison without responding to treatment. The distressing incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Kyatsandra Police Station.



Young man commits suicide over his disinterest in studies

Meanwhile, in Shimoga, another distressing suicide took place in Audinakottige village under Thammadihalli Gram Panchayat. A 21-year-old, Vinod, ended his life by consuming poison due to depression and a lack of interest in continuing his studies.

Vinod, who had completed his initial BA studies, lost motivation for further education. Amidst severe mental depression, he took the drastic step of consuming poison on November 20, after discontinuing his education and staying home. Efforts were made by his family to save him; however, Vinod passed away without responding to medical treatment. A case concerning this incident has been registered at Kunsi police station.