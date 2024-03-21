Karnataka govt grants six-month extension for installing GPS on public vehicles

The Karnataka Transport Department has extended the deadline by six months for installing GPS tracking devices and emergency panic buttons in public service vehicles and goods carriers on national highways, now due by September 10 instead of March 11. This aims to enhance passenger and cargo safety while providing operators with additional time for compliance.

The Transport Department has granted an extension of six months for the installation of GPS tracking devices and emergency panic buttons in public service vehicles and goods carriers operating on national highways. Originally set to be completed by March 11, the deadline has now been pushed to September 10. The mandate covers a wide range of vehicles, including taxis, school and college buses, as well as both private and government-owned buses and goods carriers with permits.



The decision comes as part of efforts to ensure the safety and security of passengers and goods transported across the country's highways. The installation of GPS tracking devices will enable authorities to monitor the movement of vehicles in real-time, while the emergency panic buttons will provide passengers with a quick and direct means of seeking assistance in case of emergencies.

The extension of the deadline provides vehicle operators with additional time to comply with the mandatory requirements set by the Transport Department. It also allows for the seamless implementation of the necessary technology without causing undue inconvenience to stakeholders.