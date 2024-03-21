Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka govt grants six-month extension for installing GPS on public vehicles

    The Karnataka Transport Department has extended the deadline by six months for installing GPS tracking devices and emergency panic buttons in public service vehicles and goods carriers on national highways, now due by September 10 instead of March 11. This aims to enhance passenger and cargo safety while providing operators with additional time for compliance.

    Karnataka govt grants six-month extension for installing GPS on public vehicles vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Aiming to enhance safety measures in public service vehicles and goods carriers, the Karnataka Transport Department has extended the deadline for installing GPS tracking devices and emergency panic buttons.

    The Transport Department has granted an extension of six months for the installation of GPS tracking devices and emergency panic buttons in public service vehicles and goods carriers operating on national highways. Originally set to be completed by March 11, the deadline has now been pushed to September 10. The mandate covers a wide range of vehicles, including taxis, school and college buses, as well as both private and government-owned buses and goods carriers with permits.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway set to pioneer India’s first GPS-based toll system

    The decision comes as part of efforts to ensure the safety and security of passengers and goods transported across the country's highways. The installation of GPS tracking devices will enable authorities to monitor the movement of vehicles in real-time, while the emergency panic buttons will provide passengers with a quick and direct means of seeking assistance in case of emergencies.

    The extension of the deadline provides vehicle operators with additional time to comply with the mandatory requirements set by the Transport Department. It also allows for the seamless implementation of the necessary technology without causing undue inconvenience to stakeholders.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 8:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karnataka former CM DV Sadananda Gowda's move still a mystery vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka former CM DV Sadananda Gowda’s move still a mystery

    Bengaluru shocker: Husband throws acid on wife allegedly over marital dispute; check details vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Husband throws acid on wife allegedly over marital dispute; check details

    Bengaluru water crisis: 'Conserve water, refrain from pool dances' BWSSB urges residents ahead of Holi vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: 'Conserve water, refrain from pool dances' BWSSB urges residents ahead of Holi

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch

    Bengaluru woman complains to police over 'open-window romance' in neighbor's building vkp

    Bengaluru woman complains to police over 'open-window romance' in neighbor's building

    Recent Stories

    SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya survive Japan earthquake; father-son duo were on 28th floor; know what happened next RBA

    SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya survive Japan earthquake; father-son duo were on 28th floor; know what happened

    Kerala: Night restrictions imposed at NIT Calicut campus for students; Check rkn

    Kerala: Night restrictions imposed at NIT Calicut campus for students; Check

    Delhi building collapse: 2 dead, one injured as two-storey building collapses in Kabir Nagar AJR

    Delhi building collapse: 2 dead, one injured as two-storey building collapses in Kabir Nagar

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karnataka former CM DV Sadananda Gowda's move still a mystery vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka former CM DV Sadananda Gowda’s move still a mystery

    World Poetry Day 2024: Why is it Celebrated on March 21? Know its history and significance RBA

    World Poetry Day 2024: Why is it Celebrated on March 21? Know its history and significance

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon