    Karnataka CM hosts debut Janata Darshan, paves way for direct public engagement

    In a groundbreaking initiative, the Karnataka Chief Minister conducted the first Janata Darshan programme on November 27, 2023, at the Chief Minister's Home Office (Krishna). This innovative programme saw the active participation of secretaries and heads from all state departments, aiming to provide swift solutions to the grievances and complaints of the public. 

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    One notable feature of this programme is the inclusion of a QR Code system, allowing citizens to submit their grievances or complaints from the comfort of their homes. The creation of a dedicated QR code streamlines the process, enabling individuals to scan and submit their concerns effortlessly. This modern approach has been well-received and is deemed an integral part of the Janata Darshan experience. Grievances and complaints received through various channels, including online submissions, are meticulously recorded in the Unified Public Grievance Redressal System.
    This system ensures transparency and efficiency, providing an acknowledgement for each submission. Citizens can track the status of their grievances by using the acknowledgment number either in the Unified Public Grievance Redressal System or by calling the designated 1902 number. A notable aspect of the grievance redressal process is the swift and automated forwarding of received complaints to the e-office logins of the relevant departmental secretaries. This seamless integration ensures that concerns are directed promptly to the appropriate authorities. 

    Furthermore, every step in the movement of files within the e-Office is linked through an API to the Unified Public Grievance Redressal System, fostering a transparent and accountable process. To enhance accessibility and monitoring, a dedicated dashboard has been developed, providing real-time updates on the progress of received reports. This dashboard offers insights into department-wise and district-wise data, including the number of grievances received and reports generated. Additionally, it provides details on disposed and pending grievances, contributing to an informed and responsive governance system. 
    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
