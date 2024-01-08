Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Body of young man found on Yesvantpur railway tracks, murder suspected

    The suspicious death of Nandish (27) on Yesvantpur railway tracks in Bengaluru suggests foul play after an alleged assault. Despite his parents' plea following the incident, police reportedly didn't act. Nandish's dismembered body was found the next day, prompting accusations of police inaction and potential prevention of the tragedy if a formal complaint had been filed.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    A chilling discovery unfolded as the dead body of a young man was found under suspicious circumstances on the railway tracks of Yesvantpur in Bengaluru. Identified as Nandish (27) from Linganapur, Kollegala, the body was found fragmented, suggesting a potential case of murder and disposal.

    The unsettling incident stemmed from alleged events the previous night when Nandish, returning from Mysore, reportedly faced an assault by three individuals near the Kollegala bus stand. The altercation allegedly arose after Nandish accidentally touched someone's wife while on the bus. Subsequently, he was viciously attacked by the trio and driven away. Concerned by his absence, Nandish's parents attempted to alert the authorities about the incident, seeking police intervention. However, their plea fell on deaf ears as the police purportedly failed to register a formal complaint.

    Tragically, the following day brought the grim revelation of Nandish's dismembered body on the railway tracks at Yesvantpur. The grieving parents vehemently allege that their son fell victim to foul play, pointing fingers at the earlier assault as a potential trigger for his demise.

    Questions now arise concerning potential lapses in law enforcement's response to the initial complaint. Had the authorities taken the parents' concerns seriously and initiated an investigation, this tragic loss of life might have been prevented.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 3:38 PM IST
