IMD issues yellow alert for 24 hours as monsoon sweeps Karnataka 4 days early

The monsoon reached Karnataka on June 1, four days early, covering the state swiftly. Heavy rains are forecasted for northern districts, prompting a yellow alert. Kalaburagi had the highest rainfall at 7 cm. Kolar faced power outages and flooding from continuous rain. Rainfall will persist across Karnataka until June 13.

The monsoon has spread across Karnataka four days earlier than usual, according to the Meteorological Department. The monsoon entered the state on Saturday, June 1, and covered the entire region in just five days. Typically, this process takes longer, but this year it was completed early.

In the next 24 hours, heavy rains are expected in several districts of northern Karnataka, including Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Vijayapur, Yadgiri, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mysore, Ramanagara, and Tumkur. The weather department has issued a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of rainfall ranging from 6 to 11 cm.

Rainfall in the coastal districts has decreased slightly but is expected to increase again from June 9. Over the next two to three days, heavy rainfall is likely in the southern interior and northern interior districts. The Meteorological Department predicts that the rain will continue across the state until June 13.

According to the weather report ending at 8:30 am on Thursday, Kalaburagi recorded the highest rainfall of 7 cm. Other significant rainfall reports include 6 cm in Magadi, 5 cm each in Manthal (Bidar) and Royalbadu (Kolar), and 4 cm each in Madhugiri, Ajjampur, and Bellur. Additional reports indicate 3 cm of rainfall in Mani, Manki, Narayanpur, CR Patna, and Hiriyur.

Residents of Kolar experienced prolonged power outages as continuous rain and thunderstorms persisted until midnight. The rain, which began at 7 pm, caused trees to be uprooted due to strong winds. Bangarapet taluk's Mavalli panchayat received 48 mm of rainfall, the highest in the district.

Other notable rainfall measurements in Kolar include 4.1 cm in Ammanallur panchayat (Kolar taluk), 2 cm in Harati, 1.4 cm in Bellur, 2.9 cm in N.G. Hulkur (Bangarapet taluk), 2 cm in Shivarayapatna (Malur taluk), 2.8 cm in Motakapalli (Mulabagilu taluk), 2.5 cm in Alangur, 2.3 cm in Emmenatta, and 2.4 cm in Yaramwaripalli (Srinivasapur taluk). Additionally, Gounipalli recorded 1.7 cm of rainfall.

The State Natural Disaster Management Center reported that heavy rains caused city roads to flood and waterlogged the railway underpasses. Motorists and pedestrians faced significant difficulties, particularly at the railway underpasses on Antaragange Road and near Sir M. Visvesvaraya District Stadium in Keelukote.

