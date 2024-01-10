Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver’s murder

    The Bengaluru police made 10 arrests related to an auto-rickshaw driver's murder during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Jayaprakash was fatally attacked by a group of assailants in Lakkasandra, leading to arrests by Adugodi police. The incident, stemming from a prior altercation, resulted in a brutal assault, with two suspects still at large.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

    The Bengaluru police have made 10 arrests related to an Auto rickshaw driver’s murder in December. The case involved the brutal murder of an auto driver during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, leading to the arrest of culprits by the Adugodi police.

    The arrests were made in connection to the violent incident that occurred on December 24 around 6:30 pm, where a group of miscreants, including Sarath Chandra alias Puliogare, Dilip alias Lakkasandra Dilip, Ravikumar, R. Abhishek, Subendu alias Kanna, Antony alias Tony, Harish, Balasubrahmanyam, Satish, and Dilip Kumar alias Nimhans, perpetrated the fatal attack on Jayaprakash, the auto driver.

    Bengaluru: Suchana Seth attempted suicide after 'murdering' her 4-year-old son in Goa apartment

    Jayaprakash became the victim of this tragic incident near the 14th cross of Lakkasandra. The assailants ran over him and then mercilessly assaulted him with weapons at Vijaya Sagar Hotel before fleeing the scene.

    The deceased auto driver had a history involving a past legal case; he had been involved in the 2007 murder case of PC Ramesh and had served time in jail until his release in 2009. Reports suggest that the altercation stemmed from an argument between Jayaprakash and a group of youths in Lakkasandra a day before the incident.

    Inspector C. Ravikumar, leading the investigation team from Adugodi police station, managed to apprehend the accused based on the complaint filed. The police seized a car, three two-wheelers, and the weapons used during the assault. However, two other suspects, Karthik and Vishwesh, remain at large, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend them.

    Karnataka: Body of young man found on Yesvantpur railway tracks, murder suspected

    The tragic incident occurred amidst the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, where Jayaprakash, having participated in a food donation program at Anjaneyadevasthan near Lakkasandra bus stand, was brutally attacked by the accused.

    The assailants, armed and aggressive, confronted Jayaprakash near the temple and launched a ruthless attack on him. Despite seeking refuge in Vijaya Sagar Hotel, he was pursued and tragically met his demise within its premises.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 8:49 AM IST
