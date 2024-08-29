Bengaluru’s own ‘Godfather-II’ moment: Woman wakes up to find dead friend in bed; Husband detained

A Bengaluru woman, Aishwarya, woke up next to her friend Navyashree's lifeless, bloodied body after a night of marital disputes. Navyashree's husband, Kiran, is the prime suspect, having allegedly killed her after a heated argument. The shocking incident has left the city reeling.

In a chilling incident reminiscent of a scene from "The Godfather II," a Bengaluru woman woke up next to her close friend, only to find her lying dead in a pool of blood. In the movie, Senator Patrick Geary jolts awake to the horrifying sight of a woman's lifeless, bloodied body beside him. Now, imagine a real-life scenario where a woman goes to bed with a close friend, only to wake up in the morning and find her friend lying dead next to her. The horrifying discovery has left the city shaken, as police have detained the victim's husband as the prime suspect.

Aishwarya, who works with a real estate firm in RR Nagar, had gone to bed at her friend's house, never imagining that she would wake up to such a nightmare. The victim, B. Navyashree, a 28-year-old choreographer, had been struggling with marital issues and had invited Aishwarya over for support. The two friends had spent the evening discussing Navyashree's troubled marriage, never suspecting the tragic turn the night would take.



The incident occurred at Navyashree's home in Vishweshwaraiah Layout, Kengeri. Aishwarya reportedly told the police that when she awoke on Wednesday morning, she felt an unusual dampness in the bed. Upon opening her eyes, she was horrified to see that the mattress was soaked in blood, and Navyashree was lying next to her, dead, with her throat slit, reported TOI.



Navyashree, originally from Bhadravati in the Shivamogga district, had been childhood friends with Aishwarya. The two women spent the evening together, even meeting a mutual friend, Sunil, who suggested that Navyashree seek police help. Later that night, Aishwarya stayed at Navyashree's house to offer support. The situation escalated after Kiran joined them for dinner. A heated argument broke out between the couple, and Aishwarya had to step in to prevent Kiran from attacking Navyashree. Eventually, the two women went to sleep in one room, while Kiran went to another.

Police have arrested Navyashree's husband, A. Kiran, a 31-year-old cab driver, as the prime suspect in the murder. According to investigators, Kiran is believed to have killed his wife after the couple and Aishwarya had retired for the night.

